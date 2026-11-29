WWE legend Rey Mysterio has announced that he will bring his illustrious wrestling career to an end in 2027. The Mexican superstar made the emotional announcement following Team Mexico's victory over Team USA at WWE Survivor Series 2026 on Saturday, November 28. During the ESPN broadcast, Mysterio revealed that the upcoming year would be his final one as a professional wrestler.

The 51-year-old also confirmed the date and venue of his farewell appearance. He will step into the ring for the final time on June 12, 2027, at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Following the announcement, his teammates gathered around him and shared an emotional moment, congratulating the wrestling legend on his remarkable journey.

El 12 de Junio de 2027 tendremos la lucha final de Rey Mysterio en el Estadio Banorte de Ciudad de México 😱 👉 https://t.co/QT1EzXDSR7 👈 https://t.co/gWpXFD4iYL — WWE Español (@wweespanol) November 29, 2026

Rey Mysterio's Final WWE Match In June 2027

Mysterio's retirement announcement marks the beginning of the final chapter of a career spanning nearly four decades. By choosing Mexico City for his farewell match, the legendary wrestler will bring his journey to a close in his home country.

Over the years, Mysterio has earned a special place in professional wrestling through his high-flying moves, distinctive lucha libre style and memorable performances. His influence has also helped popularise Mexican wrestling across the world.

A Look At Rey Mysterio's Wrestling Career

Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2005, facing Chavo Guerrero. He soon became one of the most recognisable faces in the promotion and emerged as a major representative of Mexican wrestling.

Some of the standout moments of his career include his memorable Royal Rumble appearance in 2006 and his rivalry with CM Punk in 2010. His extraordinary athleticism and unique wrestling style have made him a fan favourite across generations.

With his final match scheduled for June 12, 2027, wrestling fans now have a date to mark as one of the sport's most iconic performers prepares to say goodbye to the ring.