WTC Standings: Pakistan Hurt By Windies' Defeat; Check Latest India Rank

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India sits fifth, actively pursuing Championship top two spots.

The race for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final has taken another dramatic turn following a disappointing defeat for Pakistan against West Indies. Pakistan's recent loss has severely damaged their standing in WTC points table, pushing them down to the very bottom of the cycle's rankings.

Meanwhile, cricket fans in India are closely monitoring how this shift impacts India's standing as the battle for the top spots intensifies among the leading test-playing nations.

Current WTC Points Table

Here is how the top contenders and key sub-continent teams align in the current standings:

1. Australia: Dominating the top spot with a strong PCT (~87.5%).

2. South Africa: Holding second place with impressive performances (~75.0%).

3. New Zealand: Sitting comfortably in third place (~72.2%).

5. India: Occupying 5th spot with a 48.15% win percentage.

9. Pakistan: Rooted at the bottom of the table (9th place).

Pakistan's defeat against Windies saw their points percentage (PCT) plummet, leaving them rooted at the ninth position in the official standings.

Impact On Pakistan’s WTC Final Hopes

Mathematically, reaching the World Test Championship Final requires a team to secure a high PCT typically around 60% or higher depending on results across other series. With Pakistan's win percentage dropping to critical lows near the bottom of the table, their path to qualifying for the WTC Final is practically out of reach.

To even stay in theoretical contention, Pakistan would need to win virtually all of their remaining matches while depending on a series of favorable results from competing teams, making an eventual final appearance an uphill battle.

Where Does India Stand In Standings?

While Pakistan languishes at the bottom, India continues to maintain a solid position in the upper half of the table. Holding 5th position with a win percentage near 48.15%, Team India remains well within distance of pushing for the top two spots.

With upcoming high-stakes Test series on the horizon, India's fate remains largely in their own hands. Key wins in home and away series will be vital for India to leapfrog competitors like Australia and South Africa to book a spot in the WTC Final.