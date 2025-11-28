Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWPL Auction 2025: Deepti Sharma Leads List Of Five Crorepati Signings

WPL Auction 2025: Deepti Sharma Leads List Of Five Crorepati Signings

The spotlight shone brightest on India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who sparked one of the most heated bidding battles of the day.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction delivered high drama, intense bidding wars, and several unexpected big-money signings.

Franchises invested heavily across all departments - batting, bowling, and all-round options - while a number of new faces emerged among the top earners. However, the spotlight shone brightest on India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who sparked one of the most heated bidding battles of the day.

Deepti Sharma - ₹3.2 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Deepti Sharma finished as the most expensive player of WPL 2026 auction. Starting at a base price of ₹50 lakh, her bidding steadily climbed into multi-crore territory before UP Warriorz secured her for a remarkable ₹3.2 crore. Her experience, finishing skills, and reliability with the ball made her one of the most sought-after names this year.

Amelia Kerr - ₹3 Crore (Mumbai Indians)

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the top overseas pick of the day. With a starting price of ₹50 lakh, the contest between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals pushed her bid up to ₹3 crore. Kerr’s ability to influence games with both bat and ball made her an obvious premium choice.

Shikha Pandey - ₹2.4 Crore (UP Warriorz)

UP Warriorz also went big for veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, securing her services for ₹2.4 crore. Her swing bowling, accuracy, and ability to handle pressure situations add significant depth to their pace attack.

Sophie Devine - ₹2 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Explosive New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine joined the Gujarat Giants for ₹2 crore. Known for her powerful batting and handy medium pace, Devine’s presence adds firepower to Gujarat’s lineup.

Meg Lanning - ₹1.9 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Australian legend Meg Lanning was another major acquisition for the UP Warriorz, who picked her up for ₹1.9 crore. Lanning’s leadership, composure, and world-class batting make her one of the most strategic additions of the WPL 2026 auction.

Also on ABP Live | Looking Back 2025: How India Became Cricket's Ultimate White-Ball Force

Published at : 28 Nov 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Deepti Sharma WPL WPL Auction Womens Premier League WPL 2025 WPL Auction 2025 WPL Most Expensive Signing
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post Amid Escalating Tussle
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget