WPL Auction 2025: Deepti Sharma Leads List Of Five Crorepati Signings
The spotlight shone brightest on India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who sparked one of the most heated bidding battles of the day.
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction delivered high drama, intense bidding wars, and several unexpected big-money signings.
Franchises invested heavily across all departments - batting, bowling, and all-round options - while a number of new faces emerged among the top earners. However, the spotlight shone brightest on India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who sparked one of the most heated bidding battles of the day.
Deepti Sharma - ₹3.2 Crore (UP Warriorz)
Deepti Sharma finished as the most expensive player of WPL 2026 auction. Starting at a base price of ₹50 lakh, her bidding steadily climbed into multi-crore territory before UP Warriorz secured her for a remarkable ₹3.2 crore. Her experience, finishing skills, and reliability with the ball made her one of the most sought-after names this year.
Amelia Kerr - ₹3 Crore (Mumbai Indians)
New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the top overseas pick of the day. With a starting price of ₹50 lakh, the contest between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals pushed her bid up to ₹3 crore. Kerr’s ability to influence games with both bat and ball made her an obvious premium choice.
Shikha Pandey - ₹2.4 Crore (UP Warriorz)
UP Warriorz also went big for veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, securing her services for ₹2.4 crore. Her swing bowling, accuracy, and ability to handle pressure situations add significant depth to their pace attack.
Sophie Devine - ₹2 Crore (Gujarat Giants)
Explosive New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine joined the Gujarat Giants for ₹2 crore. Known for her powerful batting and handy medium pace, Devine’s presence adds firepower to Gujarat’s lineup.
Meg Lanning - ₹1.9 Crore (UP Warriorz)
Australian legend Meg Lanning was another major acquisition for the UP Warriorz, who picked her up for ₹1.9 crore. Lanning’s leadership, composure, and world-class batting make her one of the most strategic additions of the WPL 2026 auction.
