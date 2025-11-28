WPL Auction 2025: Deepti Sharma Leads List Of Five Crorepati Signings

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction delivered high drama, intense bidding wars, and several unexpected big-money signings.

Franchises invested heavily across all departments - batting, bowling, and all-round options - while a number of new faces emerged among the top earners. However, the spotlight shone brightest on India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who sparked one of the most heated bidding battles of the day.

Deepti Sharma - ₹3.2 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Deepti Sharma finished as the most expensive player of WPL 2026 auction. Starting at a base price of ₹50 lakh, her bidding steadily climbed into multi-crore territory before UP Warriorz secured her for a remarkable ₹3.2 crore. Her experience, finishing skills, and reliability with the ball made her one of the most sought-after names this year.

Amelia Kerr - ₹3 Crore (Mumbai Indians)

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the top overseas pick of the day. With a starting price of ₹50 lakh, the contest between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals pushed her bid up to ₹3 crore. Kerr’s ability to influence games with both bat and ball made her an obvious premium choice.

Shikha Pandey - ₹2.4 Crore (UP Warriorz)

UP Warriorz also went big for veteran pacer Shikha Pandey, securing her services for ₹2.4 crore. Her swing bowling, accuracy, and ability to handle pressure situations add significant depth to their pace attack.

Sophie Devine - ₹2 Crore (Gujarat Giants)

Explosive New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine joined the Gujarat Giants for ₹2 crore. Known for her powerful batting and handy medium pace, Devine’s presence adds firepower to Gujarat’s lineup.

Meg Lanning - ₹1.9 Crore (UP Warriorz)

Australian legend Meg Lanning was another major acquisition for the UP Warriorz, who picked her up for ₹1.9 crore. Lanning’s leadership, composure, and world-class batting make her one of the most strategic additions of the WPL 2026 auction.

