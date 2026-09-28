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English NewsSportsCricketWPL 2027 Retentions: Franchise-Wise List Of Retained & Released Players

WPL 2027 Retentions: Franchise-Wise List Of Retained & Released Players

Check the complete franchise-wise list of retained and released players for all five teams ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 season.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WPL 2027 teams finalized player retentions for upcoming season.
  • Mumbai Indians and RCB, two-time champions, prepare for season.
  • All five franchises confirmed core squads, releasing other players.

WPL 2027 Retentions: The Women’s Premier League has set the stage for its milestone fifth season, with all five franchises locking in their squad structures ahead of the upcoming campaign scheduled for January to February 2027. Following the BCCI-mandated retention deadline on September 28, 2026, teams have finalised their core groups while releasing several high-profile names.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru share the mantle of the league's most successful franchises with two titles apiece. RCB enters the new cycle as the reigning champions after clinching a thrilling final against Delhi Capitals under Smriti Mandhana.

Here is the complete franchise-wise breakdown of all retained and released players ahead of WPL 2027:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar

Released Players: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

Released Players: G Kamalini, Milly Illingworth, Nalla Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sree Charani

Released Players: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris

Released Players: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the WPL 2027 season scheduled to take place?

The Women's Premier League's fifth season, WPL 2027, is scheduled for January to February 2027.

What was the retention deadline for WPL 2027?

The BCCI-mandated retention deadline for WPL 2027 was September 28, 2026. Teams finalized their core groups by this date.

Which teams are the most successful in WPL history?

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the mantle as the league's most successful franchises. Each team has secured two titles.

Who are the reigning champions of the Women's Premier League?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the reigning champions. They clinched their latest title in a thrilling final against Delhi Capitals under Smriti Mandhana's captaincy.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Sep 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sports News Smriti Mandhana Ellyse Perry Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Women's Premier League WPL 2027
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