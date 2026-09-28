WPL 2027 Retentions: Franchise-Wise List Of Retained & Released Players

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WPL 2027 teams finalized player retentions for upcoming season.

Mumbai Indians and RCB, two-time champions, prepare for season.

All five franchises confirmed core squads, releasing other players.

WPL 2027 Retentions: The Women’s Premier League has set the stage for its milestone fifth season, with all five franchises locking in their squad structures ahead of the upcoming campaign scheduled for January to February 2027. Following the BCCI-mandated retention deadline on September 28, 2026, teams have finalised their core groups while releasing several high-profile names.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru share the mantle of the league's most successful franchises with two titles apiece. RCB enters the new cycle as the reigning champions after clinching a thrilling final against Delhi Capitals under Smriti Mandhana.

Here is the complete franchise-wise breakdown of all retained and released players ahead of WPL 2027:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar

Released Players: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, Gautami Naik, Dayalan Hemalatha

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Nicola Carey, Rahila Firdous, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

Released Players: G Kamalini, Milly Illingworth, Nalla Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saika Ishaque, Triveni Vasistha

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma, Sree Charani

Released Players: Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Taniyaa Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

UP Warriorz

Retained Players: Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Pratika Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris

Released Players: Kiran Navgire, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia

Released Players: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Aayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh