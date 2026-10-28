WPL 2027 Auction: What Time Will WPL Auction Begin? Check Live Streaming Details

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place on Wednesday, October 28, as franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season. After making several changes following the previous mega-auction, the teams will now focus on filling the remaining gaps in their line-ups.

A total of 150 players have been shortlisted for the auction, but only 27 spots are available across the five franchises.

Here is everything you need to know about the auction schedule, live streaming and team-wise purse details.

When and where will WPL 2027 auction take place?

WPL 2027 mini-auction is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi, Kerala, where all five franchises will compete to secure their preferred players.

What time will WPL 2027 auction begin?

The bidding process is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST. A pre-auction programme will begin at 4:30 PM, giving fans an opportunity to follow the build-up before the franchises begin bidding for players.

Where can you watch WPL 2027 auction live?

Cricket fans in India can follow the auction through the following platforms:

- Live telecast: Star Sports Network

- Live streaming: JioHotstar

WPL 2027 auction: Team-wise remaining purse and slots

Each franchise can have a squad of up to 18 players, including a maximum of six overseas players. Ahead of the auction, the five teams have retained 63 players, including 23 overseas cricketers. With 150 players in the auction pool and 27 squad positions still vacant, the franchises will have to make strategic decisions within their remaining budgets.

The team-wise purse and available slots are as follows:

- Mumbai Indians: ₹0.90 crore remaining; six slots available, with no overseas slots.

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹1.15 crore remaining; five slots available, including two overseas slots.

- UP Warriorz: ₹3.15 crore remaining; eight slots available, including three overseas slots.

- Delhi Capitals: ₹1.10 crore remaining; five slots available, including one overseas slot.

- Gujarat Giants: ₹1.25 crore remaining; three slots available, including one overseas slot.

Which players could attract attention at WPL 2027 auction?

Several established and promising cricketers are expected to be among the players attracting interest during the auction. Sophia Dunkley, G. Kamalini, Kiran Navgire and Sophie Molineux are among the names to watch.

Other players seeking contracts include Sneh Rana, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Asha Sobhana, Saika Ishaque and Rosemary Mair.

With only 27 slots available across the five teams, competition for contracts could be intense. The franchises will need to balance their remaining budgets with their squad requirements as they look to build competitive teams for WPL 2027.