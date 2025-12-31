Who Is Alana King? Delhi Capitals’ Replacement For Annabel Sutherland In WPL 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three-time Women's Premier League (WPL) finalists, Delhi Capitals (DC), will be without their Australian fast bowler, Annabel Sutherland, in the upcoming season.

She has opted out of WPL 2026 due to personal reasons, akin to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s Ellyse Perry, and the capital franchise has announced a replacement.

This player, another Aussie, is Alana King, who has plenty of experience with her national team, as well as in Australia's Women's Big Bash League. For those interested in learning more, here's a look at DC's latest WPL 2026 signing.

WPL 2026: Alana King Replaces Sutherland In DC

Alana King has represented Australia in 79 matches across formats.

The bowling all-rounder has played 5 Tests, 47 Women's One Day Internationals (WODIs), and 27 Women's T20Is (WT20Is), taking 13, 72, and 27 wickets, respectively.

In the WBBL, King has picked 138 wickets in 127 innings, and has an economy of 6.85.

With the bat, focusing on just the shortest format (which is what the WPL is played in), she has scored 28 runs in 5 innings for Australia. In the WBBL, she has struck 696 runs in 77 innings.

Additionally, in the Women's 100 league, the Aussie has 28 wickets in 30 innings to her name.

Alana King has also played in the WPL before, albeit just one game for the UP Warriorz (UPW), in which she went wicketless, delivering three overs, and scored 19 runs.

When Is DC's First WPL 2026 Match?

The Delhi Capitals will open their WPL 2026 run with a match against the Mumbai Indians (who they have lost two finals against) on January 10, 2026.

This will only be the third match of the league, and is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

While Alana King is replacing a Annabel Sutherland, a regular starter for DC, it remains to be seen if she finds a place in the team's playing XI this season.