WPL 2026 Tickets: How to Buy, Price Details & More

The Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin early in the new year, with the first match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) scheduled for January 9, 2026.

Many of the biggest names from Indian and international women's cricket will be participating in the competition for different franchises.

Naturally, fans would be curious to learn how they can catch them in action in person. It is worth noting that WPL 2026 ticket sale is now live and tickets for all matches (except the Semi Final and Final) can be bought.

For those requiring additional assistance, here's how to buy WPL 2026 tickets.

How To Buy WPL 2026 Tickets

Tickets for all Women's Premier League matches are being sold on the District by Zomato app and website.

Access either platform and type 'WPL' in the search bar. Then, click on Women's Premier League 2026 from the displayed options to view all available fixtures.

Click on the 'Book Tickets' button against the match for which you would like to purchase a ticket to start the process.

Match tickets for all teams, that is Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz can be purchased from there.

WPL 2026 Ticket Price

Tickets for the opening WPL 2026 match, MI vs RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, start from just Rs 150.

Furthermore, tickets for most of the other league stage matches start from only Rs 100.

Different payment options such as Net Banking, credit and debit cards, as well as UPI are available on the portal during checkout.

As for the match venues, only the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the BCA Stadium in Vadodra will host WPL 2026 matches. Therefore, fans from other cities will have to plan their travel accordingly.

