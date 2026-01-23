WPL 2026: RCB Women First Team to Qualify for Playoffs - Perfect Run Continues

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





WPL 2026 playoff picture tightens after 14 matches, with RCB women already booking a top-two finish on 10 points from five back-to-back wins. The other four teams scrap for Eliminator spots with six games remaining. Here's what each side needs in the final stretch, based on the latest standings.

RCB Women Final Entry Almost Locked

RCB women look set for direct final entry. They face DC women on Jan 24, MI on Jan 26 and UPW on Jan 29. Just one more win clinches it outright. Even if they lose all three, only Gujarat Giants beating DC in match 17 ties them at 10 points. RCB's net run rate sits at plus 1.882, way clear of rivals.

Gujarat Giants Eye Second Spot

Gujarat Giants women boosted their chances with a 45-run win over UPW on Thursday. Now on six points, they lead the pack after RCB. They host DC on Jan 27 and MI on Jan 30.

Winning both locks Eliminator place on Feb 3 and keeps top-two alive if RCB messes up big. One win sets up possible three-way ties at eight points, decided by run rate. Even going winless leaves slim hope in a four-team logjam at six.

MI Women Need Tiebreaker Luck

Mumbai Indians women, the two-time champs, battle injuries and shaky starts. On four points, they play RCB on Jan 26, then Gujarat Giants on Jan 30. Best shot is sweeping both while watching DC versus Gujarat Giants closely. That gets them eight points clear if others stall. Split results mean relying on net run rate in ties at six or eight points.

Delhi Capitals Need Winning Spree

Delhi Capitals women need three straight wins over RCB (Jan 24), Gujarat Giants (Jan 27) and UPW (Feb 1) to guarantee playoffs. Two victories probably enough if MI or Gujarat Giants slip. Ties at eight with those two loom otherwise.

Slim Hope for UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz women sit bottom with four points and a minus 0.769 run rate. They host RCB (Jan 29) and face DC (Feb 1). Double wins plus Gujarat Giants taking both caps MI and DC at six. Their weak run rate hurts in most tiebreakers though.