WPL 2026: RCB Women First Team to Qualify for Playoffs - Perfect Run Continues

RCB women make WPL history as first team to secure playoffs mid-tournament after beating Gujarat Giants. Perfect 5-0 record guarantees top-two finish.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

WPL 2026 playoff picture tightens after 14 matches, with RCB women already booking a top-two finish on 10 points from five back-to-back wins. The other four teams scrap for Eliminator spots with six games remaining. Here's what each side needs in the final stretch, based on the latest standings.

RCB Women Final Entry Almost Locked

RCB women look set for direct final entry. They face DC women on Jan 24, MI on Jan 26 and UPW on Jan 29. Just one more win clinches it outright. Even if they lose all three, only Gujarat Giants beating DC in match 17 ties them at 10 points. RCB's net run rate sits at plus 1.882, way clear of rivals.

Gujarat Giants Eye Second Spot

Gujarat Giants women boosted their chances with a 45-run win over UPW on Thursday. Now on six points, they lead the pack after RCB. They host DC on Jan 27 and MI on Jan 30.

Winning both locks Eliminator place on Feb 3 and keeps top-two alive if RCB messes up big. One win sets up possible three-way ties at eight points, decided by run rate. Even going winless leaves slim hope in a four-team logjam at six.

MI Women Need Tiebreaker Luck

Mumbai Indians women, the two-time champs, battle injuries and shaky starts. On four points, they play RCB on Jan 26, then Gujarat Giants on Jan 30. Best shot is sweeping both while watching DC versus Gujarat Giants closely. That gets them eight points clear if others stall. Split results mean relying on net run rate in ties at six or eight points.

Delhi Capitals Need Winning Spree

Delhi Capitals women need three straight wins over RCB (Jan 24), Gujarat Giants (Jan 27) and UPW (Feb 1) to guarantee playoffs. Two victories probably enough if MI or Gujarat Giants slip. Ties at eight with those two loom otherwise.

Slim Hope for UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz women sit bottom with four points and a minus 0.769 run rate. They host RCB (Jan 29) and face DC (Feb 1). Double wins plus Gujarat Giants taking both caps MI and DC at six. Their weak run rate hurts in most tiebreakers though.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team has already secured a top-two finish in the WPL 2026 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women have already booked a top-two finish. They have secured 10 points from five consecutive wins.

What do Gujarat Giants need to do to secure an Eliminator spot?

Gujarat Giants need to win both their remaining matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians to lock an Eliminator place and keep their top-two hopes alive.

What is the current situation for Mumbai Indians women in the WPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians women are on four points and need to win both their upcoming matches against RCB and Gujarat Giants to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs.

How can Delhi Capitals women guarantee a playoff spot?

Delhi Capitals women must win all three of their remaining matches against RCB, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz to guarantee a playoff berth.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 06:22 PM (IST)
