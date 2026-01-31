WPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify? Here's How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 11 runs in the latest Women's Premier League (WPL) fixture, in what virtually a must-win.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side is still in third place, which covers a Playoff spot, but whether they stay here or slip down to fourth and out of the qualification zone depends on a factor they have no control over.

MI have played all of their matches for this season, and are in a somewhat of a precarious situation. Having said that, here's a look at how they can still qualify to the WPL 2026 Playoffs.

How Can MI Qualify For WPL Playoffs

Harmanpreet Kaur's MI is sitting third with 6 points on the WPL 2026 points table. They however, as mentioned, have no more games left to play.

In fact, there is only one more game left in the league stage, that is Delhi Capitals (DC) vs UP Warriorz (UPW).

DC, notably are on the fourth spot with 6 points as well, with just a fair bit of difference in their and MI's Net Run Rate (NRR).

If Delhi wins, they will go ahead in the third spot and qualify for the Playoffs. So for Mumbai Indians to qualify, DC must lose their match against UPW.

If UPW (placed at the bottom of the table) win, they will go level on points with MI, but their NRR is far worse, and only a significantly huge win against Delhi would let them takeover, which seems a highly unlikely scenario.

Therefore, the bottom line for MI's qualification scenario is UPW defeating DC in a close game.

DC vs UPW: Match Date & Time

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, final match of WPL 2026 league stage, is scheduled to be played tomorrow, that is February 1, 2026.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.