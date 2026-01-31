Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify? Here's How

WPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Can Mumbai Indians Still Qualify? Here's How

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to the Gujarat Giants (GG) by 11 runs in the latest Women's Premier League (WPL) fixture, in what virtually a must-win.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side is still in third place, which covers a Playoff spot, but whether they stay here or slip down to fourth and out of the qualification zone depends on a factor they have no control over.

MI have played all of their matches for this season, and are in a somewhat of a precarious situation. Having said that, here's a look at how they can still qualify to the WPL 2026 Playoffs.

How Can MI Qualify For WPL Playoffs

Harmanpreet Kaur's MI is sitting third with 6 points on the WPL 2026 points table. They however, as mentioned, have no more games left to play.

In fact, there is only one more game left in the league stage, that is Delhi Capitals (DC) vs UP Warriorz (UPW). 

DC, notably are on the fourth spot with 6 points as well, with just a fair bit of difference in their and MI's Net Run Rate (NRR).

If Delhi wins, they will go ahead in the third spot and qualify for the Playoffs. So for Mumbai Indians to qualify, DC must lose their match against UPW.

If UPW (placed at the bottom of the table) win, they will go level on points with MI, but their NRR is far worse, and only a significantly huge win against Delhi would let them takeover, which seems a highly unlikely scenario.

Therefore, the bottom line for MI's qualification scenario is UPW defeating DC in a close game.

DC vs UPW: Match Date & Time

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, final match of WPL 2026 league stage, is scheduled to be played tomorrow, that is February 1, 2026.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can Mumbai Indians (MI) still qualify for the WPL Playoffs?

Mumbai Indians can qualify if the Delhi Capitals lose their final match against the UP Warriorz. This is because MI has already played all their games and their playoff spot depends on this upcoming result.

What is Mumbai Indians' current standing in the WPL points table?

Mumbai Indians are currently in third place with 6 points. However, they have completed all their league matches for the season.

Who are Mumbai Indians' rivals for a playoff spot?

Mumbai Indians' playoff hopes are primarily dependent on the Delhi Capitals, who are in fourth place with the same number of points. Their Net Run Rate is a key differentiator.

What is the crucial match that will decide MI's playoff fate?

The crucial match is the Delhi Capitals versus UP Warriorz game. MI needs the UP Warriorz to win this match to secure their playoff berth.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League WPL MI Vs GG WPL 2026
