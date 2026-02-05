WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

WPL 2026 Final is being played in Vadodra between Royal Challengers Bangalore-women vs Delhi Capitals-women on Thursday (Feb 6). The coin has been flipped at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and the march toward the trophy has officially begun.

WPL Final Toss Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Smriti Mandhana cited the tournament trend of chasing being more successful under the lights in Vadodara as the primary reason for her decision.

Chasing has been the dominant trend in Vadodara. Teams batting second have won 3 out of the 4 matches played here this season.

At the Vadodara venue, the toss has played a decisive role, with the team winning it emerging victorious in 12 of 16 WPL matches held so far. This season, Royal Challengers Bangalore have had mixed results at the ground, recording two wins and two losses, while Delhi Capitals have enjoyed greater success, winning four of their five matches there.

Confirmed Playing XIs

Both teams have opted for stability, sticking with the lineups that brought them to the summit clash. There are no changes for either side.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Key Match Points

DC's Quest for Glory: This is Delhi's fourth consecutive final. They are the only team to reach the final in every WPL season but are still searching for their maiden title.

RCB's Defense: The 2024 champions are looking to join Mumbai Indians as two-time winners and become the first team to defend their crown.

Player to Watch: Keep an eye on Nandini Sharma (DC), who is just two wickets away from clinching Purple Cap.