Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

WPL 2026 Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Chasing has been the dominant trend in Vadodara. Teams batting second have won 3 out of the 4 matches played here this season.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 07:02 PM (IST)

WPL 2026 Final is being played in Vadodra between Royal Challengers Bangalore-women vs Delhi Capitals-women on Thursday (Feb 6). The coin has been flipped at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and the march toward the trophy has officially begun.

WPL Final Toss Result

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to field first. Skipper Smriti Mandhana cited the tournament trend of chasing being more successful under the lights in Vadodara as the primary reason for her decision.

Chasing has been the dominant trend in Vadodara. Teams batting second have won 3 out of the 4 matches played here this season.

At the Vadodara venue, the toss has played a decisive role, with the team winning it emerging victorious in 12 of 16 WPL matches held so far. This season, Royal Challengers Bangalore have had mixed results at the ground, recording two wins and two losses, while Delhi Capitals have enjoyed greater success, winning four of their five matches there.

Confirmed Playing XIs

Both teams have opted for stability, sticking with the lineups that brought them to the summit clash. There are no changes for either side.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Key Match Points

DC's Quest for Glory: This is Delhi's fourth consecutive final. They are the only team to reach the final in every WPL season but are still searching for their maiden title.

RCB's Defense: The 2024 champions are looking to join Mumbai Indians as two-time winners and become the first team to defend their crown.

Player to Watch: Keep an eye on Nandini Sharma (DC), who is just two wickets away from clinching Purple Cap.

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur WPL 2026 RCB W Vs DC W Playing Xi WPL Final Playing XI WPL 2026 Final Playing XI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
‘Congress Ruined, Loot Country’: PM Modi’s Strong Reply In Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout
India
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
‘PM Modi Hiding Behind Speaker’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Birla, Calls Explanation A ‘Lie’
World
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
'Our Supreme Priority Is...': India’s First Response To Trump’s Russian Oil Claim
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Missing Children Crisis Raised in Rajya Sabha, AAP MP Flags Shocking Data
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Sisters Changed Names, Rejected Indian Identity Before Suicide
Parliament Turmoil: Minister Giriraj Singh Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Disrupting Proceedings
Politics: Jairam Ramesh Slams Govt for Blocking Leader of Opposition in Parliament
Parliament Turmoil: PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha Address Set Amid Opposition Walkouts & Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget