WPL 2026 Final Live Streaming, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Date, Venue And Live Streaming Details

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

WPL 2026 Final Live Streaming, Telecast: Delhi Capitals, producing one of their best performances in the tournament, defeated Gujarat Giants by seven wickets to seal a spot in WPL 2026 final. Delhi will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore, who booked direct qualification after finishing top of WPL 2026 points table.

Defending champions RCB, winners of 2024 season, have reached WPL final for the second time. They lifted their maiden title by beating Delhi Capitals in the 2024 final.

This season, RCB were the most consistent side, winning six of their eight league matches to finish first. Against Delhi Capitals, who ended the league stage in third place, RCB won one of the two encounters.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, continue their remarkable run of final appearances. They reached the final in inaugural WPL season (2023) and have qualified for the title clash in every edition since. However, the trophy has eluded them so far, making this final another opportunity for Delhi to chase their first-ever WPL title.

When will DC vs RCB WPL 2026 final be played?

WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be held on Thursday, February 5.

Where will RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 final take place?

The WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be played at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara.

What time does RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 final start?

WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 final live on TV in India?

WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2026 final live streaming in India?

Live streaming of WPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

WPL 2026 Final Probable Playing XIs

RCB probable playing XI: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Sayali Satghare.

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Niki Prasad, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma.

