WPL 2026 Eliminator: Gujarat Giants Aim To Block Delhi Capitals' Fourth Straight Final

The stage is set at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for a clash that defines two very different journeys. On one side, the Delhi Capitals, the league’s perennial heavyweights are fighting to reach their fourth consecutive final.

On the other, the Gujarat Giants, a team that has finally found its rhythm under Ashleigh Gardner, looking to secure their first-ever spot in the summit clash.

The Psychological Factor

Despite Delhi's historical consistency, the 2026 season has told a different story. The Giants have haunted the Capitals in the group stages, clinching both encounters in nail-biting finishes:

The First Duel: Giants defended 209 to win by 4 runs.

The Rematch: A 3-run thriller where Sophie Devine successfully defended 9 runs in the final over.

While Delhi has traditionally dominated the league phase, they now face the "longer and tougher path" through the Eliminator. To advance, they must overcome a side that has psychologically edged them throughout the month.

Stars in the Spotlight

All eyes are on Sophie Devine, who is having a "Player of the Tournament" caliber season. With 17 wickets in 8 matches, she is just two scalps away from breaking the all-time record for most wickets in a single WPL edition.

Her ability to set the tempo with the bat (237 runs) and stifle hitters with her "well-disguised cutters" makes her the Giants’ most potent weapon.

For Delhi, the youth movement is led by Nandani Sharma and N Shree Charani. Both have 14 wickets this season, with Nandani creating history as the first player to take a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick in the same match.

A Philosophical Shift in the Dugout

Under head coach Michael Klinger, the Giants have embraced a bold new philosophy. They’ve backed young Indian prospects like Anushka Sharma (No. 3) and Kashvee Gautam to deliver on the big stage. This faith has transformed them from a side of "star names" into a cohesive unit that thrives under pressure.

Delhi, meanwhile, continues to rely on the explosive opening pair of Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma. However, the middle overs remain a tactical battleground. The Capitals will look to Jemimah Rodrigues and Laura Wolvaardt to navigate the spin-trap set by the Giants' right-hand heavy bowling attack.

Key Match-ups: The Battle of Tacticians

Sophie Devine vs. Lizelle Lee: This is the heavyweight contest of the Powerplay. Devine has a historic wood over Lee, having dismissed the South African 11 times in past encounters. However, Lee is coming off a productive season and knows that taking down the tournament's leading wicket-taker early could dismantle the Giants' defensive plan.

Georgia Wareham vs. Jemimah Rodrigues: In the middle overs, the game will likely be won or lost on how Rodrigues handles Wareham's leg-spin. Wareham is fresh off a match-winning all-round performance against Mumbai, but Rodrigues is one of the world's best manipulators of spin. This "chess match" will decide if Delhi can accelerate or if Gujarat will choke the run rate.

The Squads: Likely XIs and Team News

Both camps are leaning into the "don't fix what isn't broken" mantra. The Giants have settled into a winning rhythm, while Delhi has found balance in their local bowling talent. Barring any last-minute fitness concerns, expect these unchanged lineups to take the field:

Gujarat Giants

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Delhi Capitals

Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

The Pitch Verdict

The Vadodara surfaces have improved significantly, with curators producing tracks that favor run-scoring. With the late-evening "nip" disappearing and dew becoming less of a factor, the toss advantage has diminished.

This game will be decided by raw execution rather than the luck of the coin.