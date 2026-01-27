WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming Details

Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Giants in a crucial WPL 2026 clash as the playoff race heats up. Here’s how and when fans can watch the match live stream and broadcast.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has entered its home stretch with a tight race for the Playoffs spots among four of the five participating teams. 

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) are two teams in a very similar position in terms of standings and qualification requirements. They lock horns tonight at the BCA Stadium, making for a very interesting clash, essentially a do-or-die for either side.

For those interested in catching all the action, here are DC vs GG WPL 2026 live streaming and TV broadcast details.

WPL 2026: DC vs GG Live Streaming Guide

Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match live stream on the JioHotstar app or website, provided they have an active subscription of the platform. 

The fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, which means the coin toss should be conducted around 7:00 PM IST with captains Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner in the middle.

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants TV Broadcast

Those who prefer watching on TV should note that the DC vs GG WPL 2026 clash will be aired on the Star Sports Network channels.

Both teams are currently on 6 points, having won 3 out of 6 matches, placed third and fourth. Delhi is ahead on the Net Run Rate (NRR) margin, but only just. 

A win tonight will do a world of good to the victor's hopes for qualifying, sending them to the second spot with 8 points, ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI).

After this match, both DC and GG have one match left, each, the former against UP Warriorz, and the latter against MI. Hence, this fixture becomes a must-win for them.

DC vs GG: Full WPL 2026 Squads

Delhi Capitals - Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwer, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Kim Garth

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

You can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app or website with a subscription. The match will also be broadcast on the Star Sports Network channels on TV.

What time does the DC vs GG WPL match start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The coin toss will likely take place around 7:00 PM IST.

What is the current standings of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants?

Both teams are currently on 6 points, having won 3 out of 6 matches. Delhi Capitals is slightly ahead due to a better Net Run Rate.

What are the implications of a win for Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Giants in this match?

A win for either team will place them in second spot with 8 points, significantly boosting their playoff qualification hopes.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants WPL DC Vs GG WPL 2026
