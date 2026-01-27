WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Women's Premier League (WPL) has entered its home stretch with a tight race for the Playoffs spots among four of the five participating teams.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Giants (GG) are two teams in a very similar position in terms of standings and qualification requirements. They lock horns tonight at the BCA Stadium, making for a very interesting clash, essentially a do-or-die for either side.

For those interested in catching all the action, here are DC vs GG WPL 2026 live streaming and TV broadcast details.

WPL 2026: DC vs GG Live Streaming Guide

Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match live stream on the JioHotstar app or website, provided they have an active subscription of the platform.

The fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST, which means the coin toss should be conducted around 7:00 PM IST with captains Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner in the middle.

WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants TV Broadcast

Those who prefer watching on TV should note that the DC vs GG WPL 2026 clash will be aired on the Star Sports Network channels.

Both teams are currently on 6 points, having won 3 out of 6 matches, placed third and fourth. Delhi is ahead on the Net Run Rate (NRR) margin, but only just.

A win tonight will do a world of good to the victor's hopes for qualifying, sending them to the second spot with 8 points, ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI).

After this match, both DC and GG have one match left, each, the former against UP Warriorz, and the latter against MI. Hence, this fixture becomes a must-win for them.

DC vs GG: Full WPL 2026 Squads

Delhi Capitals - Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Sophie Devine, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh Thakur, Happy Kumari, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwer, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Shivani Singh, Kim Garth