Delhi Capitals Star Batter Slapped With Fine Over Code Of Conduct Breach In WPL 2026

Lee, who missed her half-century by only four runs, was upset about the decision because replays indicated her bat briefly lifted off the crease as wicketkeeper Rahila Firdous took the bails.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vadodara: Delhi Capitals opener Lizelle Lee has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the Women's Premier League (WPL) code of conduct during Tuesday's match against defending champions Mumbai Indians at the BCA Stadium.

The wicketkeeper-batter admitted her Level 1 offence and accepted the fine. "Lee admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the Code of Conduct, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment during the match. For Level 1 breaches, the match referee's decision is final and binding," a WPL release stated.

The incident happened during Delhi Capitals' pursuit of 155 runs against Mumbai. Their in-form batter Lee was playing really well, punishing any poor deliveries. However, in the 11th over, she was stumped out after a lengthy review by the third umpire. Lee, who missed her half-century by only four runs, was upset about the decision because replays indicated her bat briefly lifted off the crease as wicketkeeper Rahila Firdous took the bails.

After the big screen confirmed Lee was dismissed following nearly five minutes of review, she engaged in a heated exchange with on-field umpire Vrinda Rathi, resulting in a Code of Conduct violation.

After the match, Lee admitted that she wants to become an umpire post-retirement. "Look, I've started doing umpiring, I think a few years ago. I'm just trying to get into it because I'm really enjoying it. So it's something that I probably want to do after cricket. But I'm still going to play cricket for as long as I can," she said in a video posted on Women’s Premier League social media.

"I know there's an Olympics in Brisbane in 2032 or something. But at this stage, I'm still focusing on my cricket. Hopefully, I can still play for a certain time," Lee added.

Lee was purchased at her base price of Rs 30 lakh in the WPL auction. She has proved to be a great player for DC. Currently, she is the third-highest run-scorer in WPL 2026. In five innings, she has scored 213 runs at an average of 42.60 and a strike rate of 154.35.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Jan 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
