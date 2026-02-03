Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026 DC vs GG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Eliminator Clash

WPL 2026 DC vs GG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Eliminator Clash

Its time for the WPL 2026 Eliminator with Delhi Capitals taking on Gujarat Giants for a place in the final. Check out live streaming, TV broadcast and match timing details.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in a high-stakes Eliminator clash in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The two sides face each other for the second time in quick succession, but this encounter carries far greater consequences, with the loser exiting the tournament and the winner earning a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals have staged a strong resurgence and are aiming to reach the WPL final for a fourth consecutive season, while also pushing to finally lift the trophy.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will be eyeing a historic breakthrough as they chase their first-ever appearance in a WPL final. So with that said, here are DC vs GG WPL 2026 Eliminator live streaming and TV broadcast details.

DC vs GG WPL Eliminator: How To Watch Live Stream

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Eliminator clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Readers should note that a subscription to the platform is mandatory to watch the full match.

WPL 2026: DC vs GG Eliminator TV Broadcast

The DC vs GG WPL 2026 Eliminator will also be broadcast live on television, on select Star Sports Network TV channels.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: When To Watch Match

The WPL 2026 DC vs GG Eliminator clash is scheduled to be played today, February 3, 2026, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

The toss, as per general cricket customs, should then be held around 7:00 PM IST, with team captains Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner revealing their playing XIs for the night.

Until then, here is a look at their full WPL 2026 squads:

Delhi Capitals - Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants match?

This is an Eliminator match in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The losing team will be eliminated from the tournament, while the winner advances to the final.

Where can I watch the WPL 2026 DC vs GG Eliminator match live?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. A subscription is required to watch the full match.

What are the goals for Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants in this match?

Delhi Capitals aim to reach the WPL final for the fourth consecutive season and win their first trophy. Gujarat Giants are seeking their first-ever WPL final appearance.

When is the WPL 2026 DC vs GG Eliminator match scheduled?

The match is scheduled for today, February 3, 2026. The first ball will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss expected around 7:00 PM IST.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants WPL DC Vs GG WPL 2026
