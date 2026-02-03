WPL 2026 DC vs GG Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Eliminator Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in a high-stakes Eliminator clash in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The two sides face each other for the second time in quick succession, but this encounter carries far greater consequences, with the loser exiting the tournament and the winner earning a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Led by Jemimah Rodrigues, Delhi Capitals have staged a strong resurgence and are aiming to reach the WPL final for a fourth consecutive season, while also pushing to finally lift the trophy.

Gujarat Giants, meanwhile, will be eyeing a historic breakthrough as they chase their first-ever appearance in a WPL final. So with that said, here are DC vs GG WPL 2026 Eliminator live streaming and TV broadcast details.

DC vs GG WPL Eliminator: How To Watch Live Stream

The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Eliminator clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Readers should note that a subscription to the platform is mandatory to watch the full match.

WPL 2026: DC vs GG Eliminator TV Broadcast

The DC vs GG WPL 2026 Eliminator will also be broadcast live on television, on select Star Sports Network TV channels.

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants: When To Watch Match

The WPL 2026 DC vs GG Eliminator clash is scheduled to be played today, February 3, 2026, with the first ball set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

The toss, as per general cricket customs, should then be held around 7:00 PM IST, with team captains Jemimah Rodrigues and Ashleigh Gardner revealing their playing XIs for the night.

Until then, here is a look at their full WPL 2026 squads:

Delhi Capitals - Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani

Gujarat Giants - Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (C), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

