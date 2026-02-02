Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Going To Come Out Stronger': Jemimah Rodrigues Fires Up DC Ahead Of WPL Knockout Clash

'Going To Come Out Stronger': Jemimah Rodrigues Fires Up DC Ahead Of WPL Knockout Clash

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has expressed confidence that her team has learned valuable lessons from their previous encounters with Gujarat Giants.

By : IANS | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues has expressed confidence that her team has learned valuable lessons from their previous encounters with Gujarat Giants and is poised to “come out stronger” in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Eliminator on Tuesday. The winner will secure a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“You never lose as long as you can learn. And I know we've gotten really close and tight with Gujarat. But I just believe in this team that we've learned a lot from them. And we are going to come out stronger,” Rodrigues said in a video shared by WPL.

The Delhi skipper also praised her team’s collective performance, highlighting the critical role of her bowlers. “I'm really happy, and more than anything, as a captain, I'm just proud of the way the team played. It's always the bowlers who make a captain look better on the field. A lot of credit goes to them because it's easy to set a field, but they have to come and execute. And they've done that really well.”

Rodrigues emphasised the team’s depth in batting, noting the balance and maturity on display. “Even with the bat, the kind of maturity, the kind of balance we have in our batting, I think we have a lot of depth. And we've seen even in the last game, the way Nikki (Prasad) and (Sneh) Rana, even till that number, we have batting. And we have a belief more than anything that we can take a game out from anywhere.”

Looking ahead, Rodrigues stressed the importance of staying focused on the present. “And I think we're just going to keep things simple. Yeah, one game at a time. And try to focus on our strengths and executing our plans than thinking too far ahead of things.”

She concluded with a captain’s pragmatic approach to high-pressure matches, saying, “From now I'll start thinking about the next game and then the next. So I'm just trying to take it one game at a time, one ball at a time, just clinically finish the job for the team, that's all.”

Delhi Capitals will face Gujarat Giants in what promises to be a closely contested Eliminator, with both teams eager to secure a place in the WPL 2026 final.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Delhi Capitals' mindset going into the Eliminator against Gujarat Giants?

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues believes the team has learned from previous encounters and is ready to come out stronger. She expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform.

Who has Jemimah Rodrigues credited for the team's performance?

Rodrigues praised her bowlers for executing plans and making her look good as a captain. She also highlighted the maturity and depth of the batting lineup.

What is Delhi Capitals' strategy for the upcoming high-pressure matches?

The team plans to keep things simple and focus on their strengths and execution. They are taking it one game at a time, one ball at a time.

What is the significance of the Eliminator match for Delhi Capitals?

The winner of the Eliminator will secure a spot in the WPL 2026 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals WPL DC Vs GG WPL 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned
‘Chinese Tanks In Doklam’: Rahul Gandhi Remark Sparks Lok Sabha Uproar, Session Adjourned
News
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Supreme Court Grants Bail To SAD Leader Bikram Majithia In Assets Case, Calls It 'Political Vendetta'
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget