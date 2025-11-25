WPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Live On TV, Online

WPL 2026 Auction live streaming, telecast, timings: Women's Premier League 2026 auction is scheduled for November 27, starting at 3:30 PM in New Delhi. Fans can watch WPL 2026 auction live on JioHotstar website and mobile app, while Star Sports Network will broadcast the event on television. Pre-auction coverage begins at 2:30 PM, followed by the official start of the auction at 3:30 PM.

Earlier, on November 6, all five franchises released their retention lists ahead of the mega auction. A total of 16 players were retained across teams.

Out of the 277 players entering the auction pool, 194 are Indian cricketers, which includes 52 capped and 142 uncapped players. However, only 50 spots are available for Indian players. For overseas talent, 66 players have registered, competing for just 23 available slots.

WPL 2026 Auction live streaming, telecast, timings:

When will WPL 2026 Auction take place?

WPL 2026 Auction will take place on Thursday, November 27.

At what time will WPL 2026 Auction begin?

WPL 2026 Auction will start at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch WPL 2026 Auction live streaming in India?

WPL 2026 Auction live streaming in India will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Which TV Channels will live telecast WPL 2026 Auction in India?

Fans can watch WPL 2026 Auction live on TV on Star Sports Network Channels.

How many teams will take part in WPL 2026 Auction?

Five teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, Delhi Capitals Women, Mumbai Indians Women, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz Women will be taking part in WPL 2026 Auction.

For those unaware, Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians Women to their second WPL title in 2025, strengthening their reputation as one of the league’s top-performing sides.

On the other hand, Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals Women have been one of the most consistent teams in WPL history, yet they are still chasing their maiden trophy. Despite reaching the final in all three editions so far, they have had to settle for the runner-up position each time, a streak they will be eager to break in the upcoming season.

In previous editions, MI Women clinched the inaugural title in 2023, while RCB Women lifted the trophy in 2024 under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana.