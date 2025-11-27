WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List Of Sold Players In Women's Premier League Auction
WPL 2026 auction, scheduled for November 27 in Delhi, will kick off with the marquee names.
WPL 2026 Auction list of sold playersA total of 277 players are set to be part of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction. The five WPL franchises, ahead of auction, retained only 17 players. Competition is expected to be fierce as only 73 spots up for grabs. The pool includes 194 Indian players - 52 capped and 142 uncapped - and 83 overseas players, with 66 capped and 17 uncapped.
Players like Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, and Renuka Singh Thakur are expected to draw the highest bids, potentially becoming the most expensive signings in WPL history.
WPL 2026 Auction: Complete list of sold players
Sophie Devine (New Zealand, All-rounder) – Gujarat Giants – ₹2.00 crore
Deepti Sharma (India, All-rounder) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹3.20 crore
Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, All-rounder) – Mumbai Indians – ₹3.00 crore
Renuka Singh Thakur (India, Bowler) – Gujarat Giants – ₹60 lakh
Sophie Ecclestone (England, Bowler) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹85 lakh
Meg Lanning (Australia, Batter) – UP Warriorz – ₹1.90 crore
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, Batter) – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.10 crore
Bharti Fulmali (India, Batter) – Gujarat Giants (RTM) – ₹70 lakh
Phoebe Litchfield (Australia, Batter) – UP Warriorz – ₹1.20 crore
Georgia Voll (Australia, Batter) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹60 lakh
Kiran Navgire (India, Batter) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹60 lakh
Chinelle Henry (West Indies, Batter) – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.30 crore
Sree Charani (India, Bowler) – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.30 crore
Nadine de Klerk (South Africa, All-rounder) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹65 lakh
Sneh Rana (India, All-rounder) – Delhi Capitals – ₹50 lakh
Radha Yadav (India, All-rounder) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹65 lakh
Harleen Doel (India, All-rounder) – UP Warriorz – ₹50 lakh
Lizelle Lee (South Africa, Wicketkeeper) – Delhi Capitals – ₹30 lakh
Lauren Bell (England, Bowler) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹90 lakh
Kranti Goud (India, Bowler) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹50 lakh
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa, Bowler) – Mumbai Indians – ₹60 lakh
Titas Sadhu (India, Bowler) – Gujarat Giants – ₹30 lakh
Linsey Smith (England, Bowler) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹30 lakh
Asha Sobhana (India, Bowler) – UP Warriorz – ₹1.10 crore
Deeya Yadav – India, Batter, Delhi Capitals, ₹10.00 lakh
Sanskriti Gupta – India, Bowler, Mumbai Indians, ₹20.00 lakh
Prema Rawat – India, Bowler, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RTM), ₹20.00 lakh
