WPL 2026 Auction: Complete List Of Sold Players In Women's Premier League Auction

WPL 2026 auction, scheduled for November 27 in Delhi, will kick off with the marquee names.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
WPL 2026 Auction list of sold playersA total of 277 players are set to be part of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction. The five WPL franchises, ahead of auction, retained only 17 players. Competition is expected to be fierce as only 73 spots up for grabs. The pool includes 194 Indian players - 52 capped and 142 uncapped - and 83 overseas players, with 66 capped and 17 uncapped.

Players like Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, and Renuka Singh Thakur are expected to draw the highest bids, potentially becoming the most expensive signings in WPL history.

WPL 2026 Auction: Complete list of sold players

Sophie Devine (New Zealand, All-rounder) – Gujarat Giants – ₹2.00 crore

Deepti Sharma (India, All-rounder) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹3.20 crore

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, All-rounder) – Mumbai Indians – ₹3.00 crore

Renuka Singh Thakur (India, Bowler) – Gujarat Giants – ₹60 lakh

Sophie Ecclestone (England, Bowler) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹85 lakh

Meg Lanning (Australia, Batter) – UP Warriorz – ₹1.90 crore

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, Batter) – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.10 crore

Bharti Fulmali (India, Batter) – Gujarat Giants (RTM) – ₹70 lakh

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia, Batter) – UP Warriorz – ₹1.20 crore

Georgia Voll (Australia, Batter) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹60 lakh

Kiran Navgire (India, Batter) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹60 lakh

Chinelle Henry (West Indies, Batter) – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.30 crore

Sree Charani (India, Bowler) – Delhi Capitals – ₹1.30 crore

Nadine de Klerk (South Africa, All-rounder) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹65 lakh

Sneh Rana (India, All-rounder) – Delhi Capitals – ₹50 lakh

Radha Yadav (India, All-rounder) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹65 lakh

Harleen Doel (India, All-rounder) – UP Warriorz – ₹50 lakh

Lizelle Lee (South Africa, Wicketkeeper) – Delhi Capitals – ₹30 lakh

Lauren Bell (England, Bowler) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹90 lakh

Kranti Goud (India, Bowler) – UP Warriorz (RTM) – ₹50 lakh

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa, Bowler) – Mumbai Indians – ₹60 lakh

Titas Sadhu (India, Bowler) – Gujarat Giants – ₹30 lakh

Linsey Smith (England, Bowler) – Royal Challengers Bengaluru – ₹30 lakh

Asha Sobhana (India, Bowler) – UP Warriorz – ₹1.10 crore

Deeya Yadav – India, Batter, Delhi Capitals, ₹10.00 lakh

Sanskriti Gupta – India, Bowler, Mumbai Indians, ₹20.00 lakh

Prema Rawat – India, Bowler, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RTM), ₹20.00 lakh

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
