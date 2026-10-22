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English NewsSportsCricketWorth Crores Yet Simple! Inside Sanju Samson's Luxurious Home And Its Special Features

Worth Crores Yet Simple! Inside Sanju Samson's Luxurious Home And Its Special Features

One of the most striking aspects of Samson’s home is its predominantly white interior. The light colour scheme gives the rooms a spacious, bright and airy appearance.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

A home often offers a glimpse into a person's personality and lifestyle. Indian cricketer Sanju Samson’s residence in Kerala reflects this beautifully, combining luxury with simplicity. Reportedly valued at around ₹6 crore, the property features elegant white interiors, wooden flooring, a garden with pink accents and a private gym. What makes the house stand out is its understated appeal, proving that a luxurious living space does not always need extravagant decor.

According to media reports, Samson’s Kerala residence is worth approximately ₹6 crore. However, its charm extends beyond its estimated price. The house embraces a minimalist design approach, with carefully chosen colours and tasteful interiors creating a sophisticated atmosphere without excessive decoration.

White Interiors And Wooden Flooring Add Elegance

One of the most striking aspects of Samson’s home is its predominantly white interior. The light colour scheme gives the rooms a spacious, bright and airy appearance. Cream and brown sofas blend seamlessly with the overall decor, while the wooden flooring adds warmth and enhances the visual appeal of the living spaces.

Large glass windows allow natural light to enter the house, making the interiors feel even more welcoming. The combination of neutral shades, natural light and wooden elements creates a balanced look that is both modern and elegant.

Pink Accents Give Garden A Distinctive Look

The garden is another eye-catching feature of the property. Pink-toned planters and walls introduce a vibrant splash of colour to the outdoor space, giving it a distinctive character.

While the interiors rely on soft, neutral shades, the garden offers a more colourful visual contrast. This combination helps maintain the home's understated aesthetic while adding personality to its surroundings.

Private Gym For Fitness And Convenience

Samson’s residence also reportedly includes a private gym equipped with modern fitness equipment. For a professional cricketer, having a dedicated workout space at home offers convenience and allows fitness routines to remain an integral part of everyday life.

The gym adds another practical element to the property, complementing its comfortable interiors and luxurious features.

Simplicity Is Biggest Highlight Of Sanju Samson’s Home

What makes Sanju Samson’s Kerala residence appealing is the way it combines luxury with an uncluttered design. The white interiors, wooden flooring, naturally lit rooms and pink-accented garden create an elegant setting without relying on excessive ornamentation.

With its reported ₹6 crore valuation and focus on understated aesthetics, the cricketer’s home offers an example of how thoughtful design can make a property stand out. Its appeal lies not only in its luxury but also in the simplicity that runs throughout the space.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ SANJU SAMSON
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