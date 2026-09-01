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English NewsSportsCricketWorld's Richest Female Cricketer Revealed - She's Not Indian

World's Richest Female Cricketer Revealed - She's Not Indian

Australia holds both the #1 and #2 spots. Ellyse Perry's position as a global sporting icon makes her the wealthiest female cricketer by a wide margin.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

Women's cricket has witnessed a massive surge in commercial growth over recent years, leading to a substantial boost in player earnings. Today's top female cricketers generate income far beyond traditional match fees, building their wealth through international franchise leagues, lucrative brand endorsements, broadcast media, and corporate appearances.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry tops the list of the world's highest-earning female cricketers, while Indian players occupy three of the top five positions.

Top 5 Richest Women Cricketers (estimated net worth)

1. Ellyse Perry (Australia) - ₹120 Crore

Cricket Australia central contract, WBBL (Sydney Sixers), WPL (RCB), high-value brand endorsements (Adidas, Commonwealth Bank), and public speaking.

2. Meg Lanning (Australia) - ₹75 Crore

Global franchise leagues (WPL, WBBL, The Hundred), broadcasting, consulting, and brand partnerships.

3. Mithali Raj (India_ - ₹43 Crore

Post-retirement broadcasting, WPL mentorship, commercial endorsements, and film/biopic-related earnings.

4. Smriti Mandhana (India) - ₹35 Crore

WPL contract, BCCI central contract, social media monetisation, and extensive brand ambassador deals.

5. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - ₹26 Crore

BCCI central contract, WPL deal, overseas franchise cricket, and commercial sponsorships.

Australian Dominance at Top

Australia holds both the #1 and #2 spots. Ellyse Perry's position as a global sporting icon - backed by major international sponsors - makes her the wealthiest female cricketer by a wide margin.

India accounts for 60% of the top five. While retired legend Mithali Raj remains the richest Indian female cricketer, current active stars Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are closing the gap rapidly thanks to high WPL contracts and expanding brand portfolios.

The financial landscape has shifted dramatically; players now build long-term wealth through global T20 leagues, media roles, and personal brand leverage rather than relying solely on national board contracts. 

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Three Records That Might Never Be Broken In Football

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Net Worth: How Much Richer Is He Than Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma?

Also Read | Ajit Agarkar’s Chief Selector Job In Jeopardy? BCCI Set For Major Decision

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 09:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Ellyse Perry Harmanpreet Kaur Richest Female Cricketer
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