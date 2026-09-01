World's Richest Female Cricketer Revealed - She's Not Indian

Women's cricket has witnessed a massive surge in commercial growth over recent years, leading to a substantial boost in player earnings. Today's top female cricketers generate income far beyond traditional match fees, building their wealth through international franchise leagues, lucrative brand endorsements, broadcast media, and corporate appearances.

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry tops the list of the world's highest-earning female cricketers, while Indian players occupy three of the top five positions.

Top 5 Richest Women Cricketers (estimated net worth)

1. Ellyse Perry (Australia) - ₹120 Crore

Cricket Australia central contract, WBBL (Sydney Sixers), WPL (RCB), high-value brand endorsements (Adidas, Commonwealth Bank), and public speaking.

2. Meg Lanning (Australia) - ₹75 Crore

Global franchise leagues (WPL, WBBL, The Hundred), broadcasting, consulting, and brand partnerships.

3. Mithali Raj (India_ - ₹43 Crore

Post-retirement broadcasting, WPL mentorship, commercial endorsements, and film/biopic-related earnings.

4. Smriti Mandhana (India) - ₹35 Crore

WPL contract, BCCI central contract, social media monetisation, and extensive brand ambassador deals.

5. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - ₹26 Crore

BCCI central contract, WPL deal, overseas franchise cricket, and commercial sponsorships.

Australian Dominance at Top

Australia holds both the #1 and #2 spots. Ellyse Perry's position as a global sporting icon - backed by major international sponsors - makes her the wealthiest female cricketer by a wide margin.

India accounts for 60% of the top five. While retired legend Mithali Raj remains the richest Indian female cricketer, current active stars Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are closing the gap rapidly thanks to high WPL contracts and expanding brand portfolios.

The financial landscape has shifted dramatically; players now build long-term wealth through global T20 leagues, media roles, and personal brand leverage rather than relying solely on national board contracts.

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