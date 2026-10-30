World Record! Afghanistan Star Becomes First Bowler To Claim 200 T20I Wickets

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan continues to strengthen his reputation as one of the finest spin bowlers in world cricket. Already the leading wicket-taker in men's T20 International cricket, the Afghanistan superstar has now achieved another remarkable milestone.

Rashid scripted history during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on October 29, becoming the first bowler ever to claim 200 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket.

Rashid Khan creates history with 200 T20I wickets

The second T20I between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe was played on October 29. Rashid Khan delivered an impressive performance with the ball, conceding just 29 runs in his four overs and picking up one wicket. His breakthrough came when he trapped Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani leg-before-wicket (LBW).

Rashid had entered the contest with 199 T20I wickets. By dismissing Marumani, he completed his double century of wickets and became the first bowler in the world to reach the 200-wicket landmark in men's T20I cricket. He achieved the historic feat in his 120th appearance in the format.

The Afghanistan captain has also registered two five-wicket hauls in T20Is. His economy rate of 6.14 further highlights his consistency and effectiveness as a bowler in the shortest format.

Afghanistan defeats Zimbabwe to seal series victory

Afghanistan batted first and put up an imposing total of 221/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai led the charge with a magnificent 116-run knock, while Ahmad Ahmadzai added 52 runs. Rashid Khan also made a valuable contribution with the bat, smashing 25 runs off just six deliveries, including four sixes.

Chasing 222 for victory, Zimbabwe put up a spirited fight, with captain Sikandar Raza scoring an unbeaten 106. Brian Bennett contributed 22 runs, Innocent Kaia made 25, and Tafadzwa Tsiga remained not out on 31.

However, Zimbabwe finished at 202/8 in 20 overs, falling 19 runs short of the target. Afghanistan consequently registered a 19-run victory and secured the T20I series.

Leading wicket-takers in men's T20I cricket

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): 120 matches, 200 wickets, best figures 5/3, average 14.06, economy 6.14, 2 five-wicket hauls.

Adil Rashid (England): 153 matches, 171 wickets, best figures 4/2, average 23.42, economy 7.56, 0 five-wicket hauls.

Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong): 119 matches, 165 wickets, best figures 5/26, average 15.38, economy 6.11, 1 five-wicket haul.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand): 142 matches, 165 wickets, best figures 4/12, average 23.01, economy 8.16, 0 five-wicket hauls.

Tim Southee (New Zealand): 126 matches, 164 wickets, best figures 5/18, average 22.38, economy 8.00, 2 five-wicket hauls.