World Legends Pro T20 League Kicks Off Today: Check Schedule, When & Where To Watch

World Legends Pro T20 League begins today, Jan 26-Feb 4, 2026, in Goa. Six teams featuring retired legends of the game will compete in a round-robin format. Read to know the full details.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Cricket fans are in for a nostalgia-filled ten days as the World Legends Pro T20 League (WLPT20) makes its grand debut. All eyes are on the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa, the exclusive venue for this high-octane tournament.

The action starts today, January 26, and will wrap up with a champion being crowned on February 4. Six competitive franchises, featuring a mix of retired international greats and Indian stars, are ready to battle it out for the maiden title.

League Structure and Key Details

The tournament features 18 matches in a single round-robin format. Each team plays five league games, with the top four sides progressing to the semi-finals on February 3. The grand final is slated for the evening of February 4.

The Six Contenders:

1. Delhi Warriors
2. Dubai Royals
3. Rajasthan Lions
4. Pune Panthers
5. Gurugram Thunders
6. Maharashtra Tycoons

Squad Breakdowns

The rosters are filled with icons of the game across all six teams.

Delhi Warriors: Harbhajan Singh (c), Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shreevats Goswami (w), Chirag Gandhi, Ravi Jangid, Isuru Udana, Irfan Pathan, Imran Tahir, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Rahul Shukla, Diwesh Pathania, Suboth Bhati.

Dubai Royals: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Fidel Edwards, Gitansh Khera (w), Samit Patel, Abhishek Raut, Kirk Edwards, Danushka Gunathilaka, Parvez Rasool, Monu Kumar, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Piyush Chawla, Chris Mpofu.

Gurugram Thunders: Thisara Perera, Ross Taylor, Cheteshwar Pujara, Stuart Broad, Phil Mustard, Colin de Grandhomme, S Sreesanth, Rayad Emrit, Jermaine Blackwood, Amitoze Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Akshay Wakhare, Malinda Pushpakumara, Saurin Thakar, Pawan Negi.

Rajasthan Lions: Eoin Morgan (c), Suresh Raina, JP Duminy, Ben Cutting, Elton Chigumbura, Naman Ojha, Callum Ferguson, Angelo Perera, Bipul Sharma, Pinal Shah, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Abhimanyu Mithun, Anureet Singh, Jesal Karia, Shadab Jakati.

Pune Panthers: Kieron Pollard, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Martin Guptill, Robin Uthappa, Samiullah Shinwari, Upul Tharanga, Amit Mishra, Kamil Leverock, Rahul Yadav, Asad Pathan, Ankit Rajpoot, Faiz Fazal, Priyank Panchal, Ishwar Pandey.

Maharashtra Tycoons: Dinesh Karthik, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Stuart Binny, Peter Siddle, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Baltej Singh, Manvinder Bisla, Siddarth Kaul.

WLP T20 League 2026 Schedule

All matches will be played at 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Goa, the exclusive venue for this high-octane tournament.

Date Match Timing (IST)
January 26 Delhi Warriors vs Dubai Royals 7:30 pm
January 27 Gurugram Thunders vs Rajasthan Lions 2:30 pm
January 27 Pune Panthers vs Maharashtra Tycoons 7:30 pm
January 28 Dubai Royals vs Rajasthan Lions 2:30 pm
January 28 Delhi Warriors vs Gurugram Thunders 7:30 pm
January 29 Pune Panthers vs Dubai Royals 2:30 pm
January 29 Rajasthan Lions vs Maharashtra Tycoons 7:30 pm
January 30 Maharashtra Tycoons vs Delhi Warriors 2:30 pm
January 30 Gurugram Thunders vs Pune Panthers 7:30 pm
January 31 Rajasthan Lions vs Pune Panthers 2:30 pm
January 31 Maharashtra Tycoons vs Dubai Royals 7:30 pm
February 1 Dubai Royals vs Gurugram Thunders 2:30 pm
February 1 Delhi Warriors vs Rajasthan Lions 7:30 pm
February 2 Pune Panthers vs Delhi Warriors 2:30 pm
February 2 Gurugram Thunders vs Maharashtra Tycoons 7:30 pm
February 3  Semi-final 1 2:30 pm
February 3 Semi-final 2 7:30 pm
February 4 Final 7:30 pm

WLP T20 League 2026 Live Streaming and Broadcast

Followers can track the action live on digital platforms. The matches are being streamed on the FanCode app and website, as well as SonyLIV.

Published at : 27 Jan 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan Eoin Morgan Harbhajan Singh WLP T20 League
