HomeSportsCricketWorld Cup Winner Richa Ghosh To Get Stadium Named After Her, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

"This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal’s shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal," Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a stadium will come up in Siliguri, named after World Cup-winning cricketer Richa Ghosh.

Siliguri in north Bengal is the hometown of Ghosh, the 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who played a major role in the women's World Cup triumph.

“The 'Richa Cricket Stadium' will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate. This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal’s shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal," Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri.

“The project will soon be undertaken by the state government," she said.

Ghosh was on Saturday conferred the ‘Banga Bhushan’ award, appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and presented a gold chain by the West Bengal government. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Nov 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
