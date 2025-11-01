Women's World Cup Final: Who Wins If IND-W vs SA-W Match Gets Washed Out?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWomen's World Cup Final: Who Wins If IND-W vs SA-W Match Gets Washed Out?

India women vs South Africa women World Cup Final is scheduled for Sunday, November 2, at 3 p.m. (IST) at the DY Patil Stadium.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India stormed into the final after a stunning victory over seven-time champions Australia. Jemimah Rodrigues led the charge with a match-winning unbeaten 127, earning the Player of the Match award. South Africa, on the other hand, scripted history by beating England to secure their maiden World Cup final berth.

This will be the first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup final without either Australia or England - guaranteeing a new world champion. For India, it marks their third appearance in the final, while South Africa will feature in the summit clash for the first time.

Weather Forecast for Navi Mumbai

According to AccuWeather, there is a 63% chance of rain on Sunday, with showers expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Earlier in the tournament, the league match between India and Bangladesh at the same venue was abandoned due to rain.

If rain prevents play on Sunday, the reserve day will be Monday, November 3. However, forecasts indicate around a 55% chance of rain that day as well, leaving the fate of the match uncertain.

ICC Rules: Who Wins If Rain Cancels IND W vs SA W Final?

As per ICC regulations, if India women vs South Africa women World Cup Final cannot be completed on the scheduled day, play will resume from the exact point where it stopped on the reserve day. The primary aim will be to complete a 50-over contest.

However, if rain prevents play on both days, the trophy will be shared - meaning India and South Africa will be declared joint winners of 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Also on ABP Live | Delhi Capitals-Rajasthan Royals Set For IPL's Biggest Trade Yet - Details Inside

Also on ABP Live | India Women's World Cup Final Record: A Look At Their Past Heartbreaks

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa INDW Vs SAW IND Vs SA SA Vs IND Womens World Cup Final
