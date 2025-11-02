Powerplay Masterclass! Smriti, Shafali Fire India Into Strong Start vs South Africa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketPowerplay Masterclass! Smriti, Shafali Fire India Into Strong Start vs South Africa

With India off to such a strong start and no signs of rain disrupting play, the team is well-positioned to post a challenging total for South Africa in the final.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The grand finale of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 is underway at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, with India facing South Africa. After losing the toss, the Indian side was asked to bat first and they responded brilliantly in the opening stages.

The Indian openers, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, showcased a composed yet aggressive approach, keeping the scoreboard ticking while preserving their wickets.

India managed an impressive 64 runs in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, setting the tone for a competitive total. Both Mandhana and Verma appeared comfortable and confident, blending patience with timely aggression to build a solid foundation.

Smriti Mandhana surpasses Mitahli Raj

Smriti Mandhana also created history during the innings by surpassing Mithali Raj’s record to become the highest run-scorer for India in a single edition of the Women’s World Cup. Raj had set the previous benchmark with 409 runs in the 2017 tournament.

While Shafali attacked from the outset, Mandhana took her time to settle before playing her trademark strokes, making the opening partnership a superb one. With India off to such a strong start and no signs of rain disrupting play, the team is well-positioned to post a challenging total for South Africa in the final.

From the very beginning, India has taken command, and there’s no need for unnecessary risks—a masterclass in composure that budding cricketers can learn from one of the finest in the game, Smriti Mandhana.

Playing XIs

India Women (India XI): Shafali Verma; Smriti Mandhana; Jemimah Rodrigues; Harmanpreet Kaur (c); Richa Ghosh (wk); Deepti Sharma; Amanjot Kaur; Radha Yadav; Kranti Gaud; Sree Charani; Renuka Singh Thakur.

South Africa Women (SA XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c); Tazmin Brits; Sune Luus; Annerie Dercksen; Anneke Bosch; Marizanne Kapp; Sinalo Jafta (wk); Chloe Tryon; Nadine de Klerk; Ayabonga Khaka; Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
India Vs South Africa Smriti Mandhana IND Vs SA SA Vs IND Womens World Cup Final Shafali Varma
