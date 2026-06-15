Pakistan Coach Drops Blunt Verdict On India's No Handshake Policy After T20 World Cup Loss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan suffered heavy defeat, followed by cold post-match snub.

Manager Wahab Riaz dismissed handshake incident, citing no impact.

Riaz admitted costly errors led to extra runs conceded.

Manager also noted some positives despite the heavy loss.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The highly volatile subcontinental cricket rivalry witnessed another controversial chapter after Pakistan Women suffered a heavy defeat against arch-rivals India at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Beyond the strictly one-sided action unfolding on the pitch, a cold post-match snub between the respective playing groups emerged as the primary talking point. The national team manager later issued an incredibly dismissive response regarding the clear lack of basic sporting pleasantries.

Wahab On Cold Snub

The experienced former fast bowler faced immediate questions from media personnel regarding the highly visible tension between the competitive outfits. Both squads firmly refused to participate in customary handshakes.

When asked about the incident - "See, I don't know," Wahab Riaz stated during his official press conference, downplaying the frosty on-field relations. "I just left cricket way before, so I don't know the reason for not shaking hands."

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The team management leader firmly insisted that the complete absence of polite gestures would not impact his players. The stubborn stance has remained unchanged since previous regional tournaments.

"But I think if things want to move like this, let's go like that," the head coach added to reporters. "It won't make a big difference."

Riaz On Costly Errors

On the field of play, the national team struggled immensely to contain a highly fluent Indian batting order at Edgbaston. The bowling unit faltered badly during the crucial death overs.

"I think we have given away 15-20 runs, having another extra fielder in the last 2 overs in the circle," Riaz explicitly detailed to the press.

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The manager noted that field restrictions severely dented tactical momentum, allowing opponents to break away. A poor defensive display handed the momentum completely over to the rival team.

"I think that also gave them the momentum that only 3 fielders in the boundaries," the coach explained. "But I believe that still 15 to 20 runs I think we have given away."

Positives In Heavy Defeat

Chasing a daunting target of 171 runs, the batting lineup collapsed completely under immense scoreboard pressure. The entire innings folded for a dismal score of 106.

"See, there are a few positives," the administrative leader claimed while defending his squad. "I think the way the fight they have put up, the fight in the bowling and then coming on with the batting."

The head coach remained optimistic about future group fixtures despite the setback. He concluded by acknowledging that high-pressure games often test the mental fortitude of younger players.

"There are some glimpse of positiveness, and we will take that," Riaz concluded. "We know it is always going to be a game of nerves, and I think we are working hard on it. And they have been trying their level best, and you win one, you lose one. Unfortunately, we were on the losing side today."