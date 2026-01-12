Fan Frenzy! Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Surpass 2017 ODI World Cup Sales - Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: Ticket sales for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup in England have already surpassed the total for the 50-over showpiece in 2017, underscoring the growing popularity of the women’s game.

England will host the 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in June and July. Five months before the opening match on June 12, more than 1,00,000 tickets have been sold, according to the BBC.

In 2017, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s, which England won on home soil, sold out, the first time a traditionally male-orientated sport had filled England’s biggest cricket stadium for a women’s match.

The upcoming T20 showpiece event marks the biggest ICC Women’s T20 World Cup yet, with 12 teams, more than ever before, vying for the coveted trophy.

The 12 teams will be divided into two groups. Group 1 features multiple-time champions Australia, 2024 finalists South Africa, Asian heavyweights India and Pakistan, along with two teams from the Global Qualifier.

Group 2 includes hosts England, defending champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former winners West Indies, and the other two teams from the Global Qualifier.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for 30 June and July 2 at The Oval, with the grand finale at Lord’s on July 5.

The tournament spans 24 days and features 33 matches across seven iconic venues – Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and Lord’s.

The Global Qualifier gets underway in Kathmandu, Nepal, from January 18 to February 1, bringing together 10 teams competing for the four final places at the event in England and Wales. The qualifier will be hosted across Kathmandu.

New Zealand are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, having claimed the title in 2024 after defeating South Africa in the final.

