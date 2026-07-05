T20 World Cup 2026: India And Pakistan's Prize Money Announced

After four weeks of thrilling action, the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup has reached its final stage, with Australia and England set to battle for the title at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5. Ahead of the tournament, the ICC increased the overall prize pool by 10% compared to the previous edition, making it the richest Women's T20 World Cup to date.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah had described the 2026 edition as the biggest Women's T20 World Cup in history. With the tournament expanding to 12 teams for the first time, the total prize pool was increased to US$8,764,615, up from US$7,958,077 in the 2024 edition.

Champions to Earn Over ₹22 Crore

The winners of the Australia vs England final will take home US$2.34 million (approximately ₹22.2 crore) in prize money. Although the overall prize pool has increased, the champions' reward remains unchanged from the previous edition.

The runners-up will receive US$1.17 million (around ₹11.1 crore).

Australia will be aiming to lift a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title, while England are chasing their first crown since winning the inaugural tournament in 2009.

How Much Will India and Pakistan Receive?

Even teams knocked out in the group stage will receive substantial prize money. Every participating nation is guaranteed US$250,000 (approximately ₹2.35 crore) for competing in the tournament.

In addition, teams earn US$31,154 (around ₹29.6 lakh) for every group-stage victory.

Pakistan, despite failing to reach the knockout stage, will receive the guaranteed participation amount along with the additional prize money earned from their group-stage wins.

India will collect the base participation prize plus US$94,462 in bonus payments after registering three victories during the group stage.

The Netherlands will be the only team not to receive the per-win bonus, having finished the tournament without recording a single victory.

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