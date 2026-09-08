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English NewsSportsCricket'Trophy Nahi Chaiye...': Pakistan Fan’s Fiery Message To Wahab Riaz Before Possible India Final - WATCH

'Trophy Nahi Chaiye...': Pakistan Fan’s Fiery Message To Wahab Riaz Before Possible India Final - WATCH

A Pakistan fan sent a fiery message to Wahab Riaz after India’s seven-wicket win, insisting defeating the arch-rivals matters more than lifting the Asia Cup trophy.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani fan told Wahab Riaz beating India was priority.
  • This followed Pakistan's crushing seven-wicket defeat to India.
  • A potential India-Pakistan rematch in final remains possible.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup: The India-Pakistan rivalry has produced another viral moment, with a Pakistan supporter delivering a blunt message to team mentor Wahab Riaz ahead of a potential rematch in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. A video circulating on social media shows the fan addressing Riaz with a clear priority following Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India earlier in the tournament. The supporter made it clear that beating the arch-rivals mattered more to him than winning the competition itself.

“Humko trophy nahi chaiye, India ko humne harana hai (We don't want the trophy, we want to defeat India)," the fan was heard saying.

Pakistan Fan Makes India Defeat The Priority

The message came in the aftermath of Pakistan’s one-sided Group A meeting with India.

Fatima Sana’s side had a night to forget after being dismissed for only 55, their lowest total in T20I cricket. India needed just 8.4 overs to finish the chase, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Read More: KL Rahul Drops Major Update Amid Delhi Capitals IPL Trade Rumours

The result further underlined the gulf between the two teams on the day and left Pakistan needing to recover quickly in their bid to reach the knockout stage.

India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible

India’s dominant Group A campaign has already secured their passage into the semi-finals as group winners.

Pakistan, meanwhile, still needed to win their remaining fixtures successfully to keep their own knockout hopes alive.

Should both sides make it through their respective semi-finals, they would meet again in the Asia Cup final on September 13.

For Pakistan, though, the path to that potential final is far from straightforward. 

India, on the other hand, will enter the latter stages with the confidence of having already beaten Pakistan comfortably once.

Frequently Asked Questions

What message did a Pakistan fan give to team mentor Wahab Riaz?

A Pakistan fan told mentor Wahab Riaz that beating India was more important than winning the Women's Asia Cup. He explicitly said, 'We don't want the trophy, we want to defeat India.'

What was the result of the recent India-Pakistan Women's Asia Cup group match?

India secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Pakistan. Pakistan was dismissed for only 55 runs, marking their lowest total in T20I cricket.

Is an India vs. Pakistan final still possible in the Women's Asia Cup 2026?

Yes, a final between India and Pakistan is possible on September 13. India has secured a semi-final spot, while Pakistan must win remaining games to reach the knockout stage.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Harmanpreet Kaur Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
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