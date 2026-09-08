Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani fan told Wahab Riaz beating India was priority.

This followed Pakistan's crushing seven-wicket defeat to India.

A potential India-Pakistan rematch in final remains possible.

India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup: The India-Pakistan rivalry has produced another viral moment, with a Pakistan supporter delivering a blunt message to team mentor Wahab Riaz ahead of a potential rematch in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. A video circulating on social media shows the fan addressing Riaz with a clear priority following Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India earlier in the tournament. The supporter made it clear that beating the arch-rivals mattered more to him than winning the competition itself.

Fans to Wahab Riaz: "We don’t need the trophy" we just want to beat India", This is the Pakistani mindset, and This is the reason their cricket has been on a downward spiral pic.twitter.com/5JNO4CDzBp September 8, 2026

“Humko trophy nahi chaiye, India ko humne harana hai (We don't want the trophy, we want to defeat India)," the fan was heard saying.

Pakistan Fan Makes India Defeat The Priority

The message came in the aftermath of Pakistan’s one-sided Group A meeting with India.

Fatima Sana’s side had a night to forget after being dismissed for only 55, their lowest total in T20I cricket. India needed just 8.4 overs to finish the chase, securing a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

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The result further underlined the gulf between the two teams on the day and left Pakistan needing to recover quickly in their bid to reach the knockout stage.

India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible

India’s dominant Group A campaign has already secured their passage into the semi-finals as group winners.

Pakistan, meanwhile, still needed to win their remaining fixtures successfully to keep their own knockout hopes alive.

Should both sides make it through their respective semi-finals, they would meet again in the Asia Cup final on September 13.

For Pakistan, though, the path to that potential final is far from straightforward.

India, on the other hand, will enter the latter stages with the confidence of having already beaten Pakistan comfortably once.