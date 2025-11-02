Women's World Cup Final: ICC Rules If IND vs SA Gets Washed Out Due To Rain - Here's Who Wins

Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for start Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The toss for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The toss, earlier scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST, will now take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Even if no play is possible today, fortunately, a reserve day (Monday, November 3) has been allotted for Women's World Cup final match, ensuring that a result can still be achieved even if weather disrupts play today.

However, with rain clouds looming, many are wondering what will happen if the final gets washed out or if no result is possible.

Who will be decalred winner if IND-W vs SA-W is washed out due to rain?

According to ICC regulations, every World Cup final has a reserve day in place to ensure a fair result. If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to rain or poor weather, it will continue from the same point on the reserve day.

All overs, wickets, and scores from the previous day will carry forward.

If even the reserve day is affected and no play is possible, ICC will declare both India and South Africa joint winners. There will be no Super Over or re-match scenario in this case.

For fans, this means both teams would share the trophy, marking the first time in Women’s ODI World Cup history that the title would be shared between two sides - if rain has the final say.

Toss Update

Heavy rain continues to lash Navi Mumbai, causing further delays to the toss for the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final. The pitch has been covered again as showers intensify at the DY Patil Stadium.

Earlier, the toss was postponed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield, with the new time set for 3 PM. However, with the rain showing no signs of letting up, the coin toss is now unlikely to happen as scheduled.

The match promises a historic outcome, as neither India nor South Africa has previously won a Women’s ODI World Cup, ensuring a first-time champion will be crowned.