Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWomen's World Cup Final: ICC Rules If IND vs SA Gets Washed Out Due To Rain - Here's Who Wins

Women's World Cup Final: ICC Rules If IND vs SA Gets Washed Out Due To Rain - Here's Who Wins

With rain clouds looming at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, many are wondering what will happen if the final gets washed out or if no result is possible.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 03:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for start Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The toss for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa has been delayed due to a wet outfield at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The toss, earlier scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST, will now take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Even if no play is possible today, fortunately, a reserve day (Monday, November 3) has been allotted for Women's World Cup final match, ensuring that a result can still be achieved even if weather disrupts play today.

However, with rain clouds looming, many are wondering what will happen if the final gets washed out or if no result is possible.

Who will be decalred winner if IND-W vs SA-W is washed out due to rain?

According to ICC regulations, every World Cup final has a reserve day in place to ensure a fair result. If the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to rain or poor weather, it will continue from the same point on the reserve day.

All overs, wickets, and scores from the previous day will carry forward.

If even the reserve day is affected and no play is possible, ICC will declare both India and South Africa joint winners. There will be no Super Over or re-match scenario in this case.

For fans, this means both teams would share the trophy, marking the first time in Women’s ODI World Cup history that the title would be shared between two sides - if rain has the final say.

Toss Update 

Heavy rain continues to lash Navi Mumbai, causing further delays to the toss for the India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final. The pitch has been covered again as showers intensify at the DY Patil Stadium.

Earlier, the toss was postponed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield, with the new time set for 3 PM. However, with the rain showing no signs of letting up, the coin toss is now unlikely to happen as scheduled.

The match promises a historic outcome, as neither India nor South Africa has previously won a Women’s ODI World Cup, ensuring a first-time champion will be crowned.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA India Women Vs South Africa Women SA VS IND Women World Cup Final Women World Cup Final Rain
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget