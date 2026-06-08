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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: India Women's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Shuts Down Reporter For Retirement Question

WATCH: India Women's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Shuts Down Reporter For Retirement Question

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a reporter at the 2026 T20 World Cup press conference when asked about her retirement plans. Watch the video here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Harmanpreet Kaur faced a direct retirement query during briefing.
  • She sharply questioned the journalist, shifting pressure onto them.
  • The journalist apologized, but Kaur pressed their questioning.
  • The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begins June 12.

National captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced a remarkably ice-cold verbal response to shut down an uncomfortable retirement query during an official pre-tournament media gathering in England. The highly experienced veteran leader refused to tolerate speculative questioning regarding her international playing future, delivering a blunt counter-interrogation that left an unnamed member of the press box visibly discomposed.

Kaur's Pre-Tournament Briefing

The lively interaction emerged while the designated leaders from all twelve competing international teams assembled for a mandatory joint media briefing on the eve of the tournament.

Kaur faced a barrage of strategic questions before a local media representative abruptly pivoted the conversation away from the squad's upcoming tactical preparation to query her personal playing longevity.

India Captain Didn't Like the Direct Query

"Is this your last World Cup? What would you like to say about it?" the journalist inquired, attempting to gauge the veteran batter's long-term career motivations.

The thirty-seven-year-old middle-order pioneer immediately responded with an incredibly icy tone, deliberately shifting the psychological pressure straight back onto the uncomfortable questioner without pausing for a single second.

WATCH VIDEO

Blunt Counter Question 

“Why is this my last World Cup? Do you want me to retire?” Kaur demanded directly, according to official transcripts from the pre-tournament media event.

The completely unexpected defensive response caught the media operative entirely off guard, forcing an immediate, clumsy verbal retreat as the nearby international players watched the exchange unfold.

Uncomfortable Apology 

“No, I just wanted to know. I'm glad to hear that this isn't your last World Cup,” the flustered media representative stammered, attempting to de-escalate the tension.

The resolute Indian captain refused to let the issue slide, delivering a final parting shot by asking, “Then why are you asking this?” to close the matter.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Starts on June 12

The prestigious twelve-team global tournament officially gets underway on Thursday, 12 June, when host nation England welcome continental rivals Sri Lanka for the opening fixture.

The highly ambitious Indian contingent will launch their primary campaign on Sunday, 14 June, tackling arch-rivals Pakistan in an explosive blockbusting encounter staged at Edgbaston.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Harmanpreet Kaur's blunt response at the media briefing?

A journalist asked if the upcoming tournament was her last World Cup. Kaur responded with an icy counter-interrogation, questioning the reporter's motives.

What was the specific question asked about Harmanpreet Kaur's retirement?

The journalist inquired,

When does the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 commence?

The prestigious twelve-team global tournament officially starts on Thursday, June 12. Host nation England will play continental rivals Sri Lanka in the opening fixture.

When is India's first match in the Women's T20 World Cup?

India will launch their primary campaign on Sunday, June 14. They will tackle arch-rivals Pakistan in an explosive blockbusting encounter staged at Edgbaston.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Jun 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Harmanpreet Kaur ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Women’s T20 World Cup Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Harmanpreet Kaur Retirement Press Conference Video India Vs Pakistan Women World Cup 2026 ICC Women T20 World Cup Schedule England Harmanpreet Kaur Viral Quotes India Women Cricket Fixtures 2026
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