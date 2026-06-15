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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Ashwin's Reality Check To India Women Despite Pakistan Rout: 'Will Not Go Very Far'

WATCH: Ashwin's Reality Check To India Women Despite Pakistan Rout: 'Will Not Go Very Far'

Women's T20 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin believes India Women lack the depth and power to win the T20 World Cup despite beating Pakistan in Birmingham.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin questioned Indian women's T20 World Cup championship potential.
  • He stated team lacks power, depth, and balanced combination.
  • Team faces tough opponents; top-order batting dependency concerning.

Women's T20 World Cup: Veteran international off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a highly critical post-match assessment of the national squad following their successful opening tournament fixture. While warmly praising the team for securing an emphatic victory against rivals Pakistan, the experienced tactician explicitly questioned their long-term championship credentials. His detailed technical analysis highlights several structural vulnerabilities within the current playing combination.

Ashwin On Strategic Combination

The legendary bowler firmly highlighted that the tactical blueprint utilized during the opening match might struggle against more balanced global opponents. He pointed directly to a worrying deficit in overall roster balance.

"The Indian women's team did not perform well in the Twenty20 World Cup," Ashwin stated during a candid online interaction with cricket journalist Vimal Kumar.

"They will not go very far because they lack power," the veteran analyst bluntly added while examining the structural limitations of the national squad.

ALSO READ | 'Best Sunday': Irfan Pathan's Viral Dig At Pakistan After T20 World Cup Loss - Check Post

The spinner noted that the opening win relied heavily on favorable regional conditions at Edgbaston rather than sustainable batting firepower. The playing surface offered massive assistance to the slower bowlers.

"India doesn't have that much depth; they lack a bit of power," Ashwin explained to the media channel. "How did India win today?"

"India started with the new ball with the spinner Shreyanka Patil," he observed while breaking down the specific tactical decisions implemented during the first innings.

Ashwin On Toughest Opponents

The experienced international star warned that upcoming group fixtures will severely test the team’s defensive discipline. The squad must face the most destructive batting orders in the world.

"They have two tough games against South Africa at Old Trafford and the last game against Australia at Lord's," Ashwin specifically cautioned.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Coach Drops Blunt Verdict On India's No-Handshake Policy After T20 World Cup Loss

The technical analyst emphasized that ground dimensions at legendary venues will heavily penalize any lack of boundary-hitting options. Strategic field placements will become incredibly difficult to maintain.

"The side boundary at Lord's is very small, and Australia is probably the best team in the world compared to England," the premier spinner detailed.

"So I just have a feeling that India's combination is a little lacking," he remarked while expressing deep concern over the upcoming competitive schedule.

Ashwin On Batting Power

The cricket pundit expressed immense worry regarding the top-order batting dependency, suggesting that an early wicket could completely derail the entire scoring rate during the initial powerplay.

"Because I want India to reach the final, but it will have to win two games, one against South Africa and one against Australia," Ashwin noted.

He concluded that the tactical burden will fall entirely upon the established opening partnership to dictate terms. The squad lacks alternative explosive options in the middle order.

"I think the games will be tight because of India," the commentator concluded. "What happened today is also the way Shefali will start the power play in the first power play is very important."

"If Shefali Verma gets out, India does not have a fast player who can take on," he explained. "Smriti Mandhana will have to take the responsibility again."

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Ravichandran Ashwin's overall assessment of the Indian women's team after their opening victory?

Despite their win, Ashwin critically questioned the team's long-term championship credentials. He highlighted

Why did Ravichandran Ashwin question the Indian women's team's championship credentials?

Ashwin believes the team lacks power and overall roster balance. He suggests their opening win relied on favorable conditions rather than sustainable batting strength, which might struggle against stronger opponents.

Which teams does Ravichandran Ashwin identify as tough opponents for the Indian women's team?

Ashwin warns that upcoming group fixtures against South Africa at Old Trafford and Australia at Lord's will severely test the team. He considers Australia to be the best team in the world.

What are Ashwin's concerns regarding the Indian women's team's batting?

Ashwin worries about the top-order batting dependency. He notes that if Shefali Verma gets out early, India lacks other fast players, placing responsibility heavily on Smriti Mandhana.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin ICC IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India VS Pakistan IND W Vs PAK W Woemn's T20 World Cup 2026
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