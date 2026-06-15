WATCH: Ashwin's Reality Check To India Women Despite Pakistan Rout: 'Will Not Go Very Far'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin questioned Indian women's T20 World Cup championship potential.

He stated team lacks power, depth, and balanced combination.

Team faces tough opponents; top-order batting dependency concerning.

Women's T20 World Cup: Veteran international off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has offered a highly critical post-match assessment of the national squad following their successful opening tournament fixture. While warmly praising the team for securing an emphatic victory against rivals Pakistan, the experienced tactician explicitly questioned their long-term championship credentials. His detailed technical analysis highlights several structural vulnerabilities within the current playing combination.

Ashwin On Strategic Combination

The legendary bowler firmly highlighted that the tactical blueprint utilized during the opening match might struggle against more balanced global opponents. He pointed directly to a worrying deficit in overall roster balance.

"The Indian women's team did not perform well in the Twenty20 World Cup," Ashwin stated during a candid online interaction with cricket journalist Vimal Kumar.

"They will not go very far because they lack power," the veteran analyst bluntly added while examining the structural limitations of the national squad.

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The spinner noted that the opening win relied heavily on favorable regional conditions at Edgbaston rather than sustainable batting firepower. The playing surface offered massive assistance to the slower bowlers.

"India doesn't have that much depth; they lack a bit of power," Ashwin explained to the media channel. "How did India win today?"

"India started with the new ball with the spinner Shreyanka Patil," he observed while breaking down the specific tactical decisions implemented during the first innings.

Ashwin On Toughest Opponents

The experienced international star warned that upcoming group fixtures will severely test the team’s defensive discipline. The squad must face the most destructive batting orders in the world.

"They have two tough games against South Africa at Old Trafford and the last game against Australia at Lord's," Ashwin specifically cautioned.

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The technical analyst emphasized that ground dimensions at legendary venues will heavily penalize any lack of boundary-hitting options. Strategic field placements will become incredibly difficult to maintain.

"The side boundary at Lord's is very small, and Australia is probably the best team in the world compared to England," the premier spinner detailed.

"So I just have a feeling that India's combination is a little lacking," he remarked while expressing deep concern over the upcoming competitive schedule.

Ashwin On Batting Power

The cricket pundit expressed immense worry regarding the top-order batting dependency, suggesting that an early wicket could completely derail the entire scoring rate during the initial powerplay.

"Because I want India to reach the final, but it will have to win two games, one against South Africa and one against Australia," Ashwin noted.

He concluded that the tactical burden will fall entirely upon the established opening partnership to dictate terms. The squad lacks alternative explosive options in the middle order.

"I think the games will be tight because of India," the commentator concluded. "What happened today is also the way Shefali will start the power play in the first power play is very important."

"If Shefali Verma gets out, India does not have a fast player who can take on," he explained. "Smriti Mandhana will have to take the responsibility again."