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HomeSportsCricketWomen’s T20 World Cup: 6 Big Records Broken In India's Historic Win Over Pakistan

Women’s T20 World Cup: 6 Big Records Broken In India's Historic Win Over Pakistan

India Women defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 as Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma scripted history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India dominated Pakistan, registering seventh T20 World Cup victory.
  • Harmanpreet, Richa Ghosh broke significant individual batting records.
  • Deepti Sharma became T20's highest wicket-taker, claiming five wickets.

IND vs PAK Records Broken: India Women have once again dominated Pakistan in a World Cup clash. On Sunday, India defeated Pakistan by 64 runs in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, registering their seventh win over their arch-rivals in the tournament’s history. With this victory, India’s record against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup now stands at 7 wins. The match was played in Birmingham, where India batted first after winning the toss. Despite the early dismissals of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, the Women in Blue managed to put up a strong total of 170 runs on the board.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 106 runs, helping India begin their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing win. Interestingly, the match also witnessed several major records being broken.

Records Broken In IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC Clash

1) Highest Run-Scorer For India

Harmanpreet Kaur has now become India’s highest run-scorer in Women’s T20 World Cup history. The Indian captain currently has 762 runs, going past Mithali Raj’s record of 726 runs.

ALSO READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Go Big Again As Lean Run Continues Ahead Of India Debut

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana currently stands third on the list with 592 runs.

2) Richa Ghosh Scripts Unique Record

Richa Ghosh created a new record for the highest score by a batter batting at No. 6 or lower in a Women’s T20 World Cup match.

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The wicketkeeper-batter played a fiery knock of 34 runs in just 17 balls against Pakistan.

3) Highest Score Against Pakistan

India’s total of 170 runs is now their highest-ever score against Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

However, India’s overall highest total in the tournament remains 194 runs, which came against New Zealand in 2018.

4) Deepti Sharma Creates History

Deepti Sharma etched her name into the record books by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 cricket history. She now has 166 wickets to her name and starred against Pakistan with a brilliant five-wicket haul.

Deepti also became the first Indian woman cricketer to take two five-wicket hauls in T20 cricket. Before her, Priyanka Roy, Jhulan Goswami and Renuka Singh had achieved the feat only once each.

5) Smriti Big World Cup Record

In another milestone, Smriti Mandhana equalled Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the most fifties in Women’s T20 World Cup history for India.

All three batters now have five half-centuries each in the tournament.

6) Second-Most Wins Against An Opponent

This was India’s seventh win over Pakistan in Women’s T20 World Cup history, making them the second-most dominant team against a single opponent in the tournament.

Australia remain at the top with eight wins over South Africa.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What unique record did Richa Ghosh set in the match?

Richa Ghosh set a new record for the highest score by a batter at No. 6 or lower in a Women's T20 World Cup match, scoring 34 runs off 17 balls.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Deepti Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur Women’s T20 World Cup
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