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HomeSportsCricketWomen's T20 World Cup 2026: Semis Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Semis Qualification Scenarios For All Teams

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Scenarios: With the group stage reaching its final week, find out how India, Australia, England, and other teams can qualify for the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Unbeaten Australia, England, West Indies are in prime position.
  • India requires two wins to guarantee semi-final qualification.
  • South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand still remain in contention.
  • Pakistan, Netherlands, Ireland are now officially eliminated.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Scenarios: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached to its much exciting phase and competitive phase after three rounds of intense group stage fixtures. Unbeaten runs have put England, Australia, India, and the West Indies in prime position to reach the semi-finals. However, mathematical possibilities remain open for several chasing nations, while four teams have already been knocked out of the tournament completely.

Australia Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Australia (Group A): Matches - 3 | NRR - +4.391 |

The tournament heavyweights have comfortable control of the group after securing three comprehensive victories. Heavy defeats handed to South Africa, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands mean one more win guarantees progression.

India Women Semis Qualification Scenario

India (Group A): Matches - 3 | NRR - +2.511 |

Comprehensive opening victories over Pakistan and the Netherlands gave India an early advantage. However, a recent six-wicket loss against South Africa means they must defeat Bangladesh and Australia to guarantee qualification.

South Africa Women Semis Qualification Scenario

South Africa (Group A): Matches - 3 | NRR - -0.546 |

A heavy opening defeat to Australia left the team recovering ground. Vital victories over Pakistan and India restored their chances, but they require massive wins ahead to improve their net run-rate.

Bangladesh Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Bangladesh (Group A): Matches - 3 | NRR - -0.641 |

Excellent bowling performances secured low-scoring victories against the Netherlands and Pakistan. The spin department looks confident, but the team faces a difficult path with upcoming matches against India and South Africa.

Pakistan Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Pakistan (Group A): Matches - 3 | NRR - -1.857 |

Three consecutive defeats mean the team cannot reach the next stage. Captain Fatima Sana performed well individually, but a dramatic batting collapse against Bangladesh ended their qualification hopes completely.

Netherlands Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Netherlands (Group A): Matches - 3 | NRR - -3.384 |

The tournament debutants showed excellent spirit despite failing to record a victory. Massive defeats against powerhouse nations India and Australia confirmed their early exit from the global showpiece event.

England Women Semis Qualification Scenario

England (Group B): Matches - 3 | NRR - +2.490 |

The home nation sits comfortably at the summit after three successive victories. Convincing performances against Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Scotland mean one more win seals their semi-final position safely.

West Indies Women Semis Qualification Scenario

West Indies (Group B): Matches - 3 | NRR - +0.644 |

An opening victory against New Zealand provided a perfect start. Narrow subsequent wins over Scotland and Sri Lanka kept them unbeaten, leaving the former champions needing one victory to qualify.

New Zealand Women Semis Qualification Scenario

New Zealand (Group B): Matches - 3 | NRR - -0.063 |

The defending champions look vulnerable after losing their opening fixtures. A narrow four-run victory against Ireland kept them alive, but their destiny remains outside of their own hands now.

Scotland Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Scotland (Group B): Matches - 3 | NRR - -0.083 |

An initial victory over Ireland brought early joy to the camp. Brave batting displays against the West Indies and England fell short, leaving difficult fixtures remaining against stronger opponents.

Sri Lanka Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Sri Lanka (Group B): Matches - 3 | NRR - -1.913 |

A brilliant victory against New Zealand provided a massive highlight. Heavy defeats to England and the West Indies hurt their run-rate, leaving them reliant on other complex tournament results.

Ireland Women Semis Qualification Scenario

Ireland (Group B): Matches - 3 | NRR - -1.054 |

The team suffered three narrow losses to exit the tournament. Heartbreaking defeats against England and New Zealand showed their defensive quality, but they have only pride left to contest.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are currently in prime position for the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals?

England, Australia, India, and the West Indies are in prime position to reach the semi-finals. They all have unbeaten runs after three rounds of group stage fixtures.

Have any teams been eliminated from the tournament yet?

Yes, Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Ireland have already been knocked out. Pakistan suffered three consecutive defeats, while the Netherlands and Ireland failed to record a victory.

What does Australia need to do to qualify for the semi-finals?

Australia has comfortable control of their group with three comprehensive victories. One more win will guarantee their progression to the semi-finals.

What is India's path to semi-final qualification?

India must defeat both Bangladesh and Australia to guarantee their qualification. This is after a recent six-wicket loss against South Africa.

How are England and West Indies positioned for the semi-finals?

Both England and the West Indies are currently unbeaten with three wins. One more victory will seal their semi-final positions safely.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Women's T20 World Cup News
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