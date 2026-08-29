Women's Asia Cup: India Begin Title Quest Against Thailand

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team will aim to put 2024's complacency behind them and show their muscle in a battle for Asia Cup glory. The continental showpiece, hosted in the UAE, kicked off on Friday with Thailand beating Hong Kong China in the opener, but the most successful side in the competition's history, India, will take the field on Sunday against Thailand.

India enter the Asia Cup on the back of their second consecutive group-stage exit at the T20 World Cup, despite an unprecedented ODI world crown to their name. They largely field the same squad that played the T20 World Cup in England earlier this year, with only Yastika Bhatia, Shreyanka Patil (fitness) and Jemimah Rodrigues (hamstring injury) missing from that roster.

Pratika Rawal's maiden T20I call-up for the Asia Cup, as a replacement for Rodrigues, came as a surprise to many, as she last played a T20 game in November 2024. The Women in Blue have dropped Yastika, while leg-spinner Prema Rawat, who replaced Shreyanka at the World Cup, kept her place.

The bowling front remains unchanged, with a Renuka Singh-led pace attack that also includes Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud and Nandani Sharma, and will look to assert its authority. The spin department features Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani. Meanwhile, Vaishnavi Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Asha Sobhana have not made the cut for the squad.

Eyes will also be on how India field their Playing XI, especially who replaces Rodrigues, and the game against Thailand could offer a glimpse of their mindset when selecting combinations. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are likely to be at the top, while it could come down to Pratika or Kamalini battling for Rodrigues' spot at No.3. Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Bharti Fulmali are likely to form the middle order, while the toss-up will be among the pacers. Radha Yadav and Charani will be pushing for a place if India decide to pick two spinners.

Thailand are coming into this tournament on the back of confidence. They won the Women's Premier Cup in June by beating the UAE in the final and have also started this tournament on a high note. Left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong is their bowling lynchpin and is the highest wicket-taker in the history of women's T20I cricket, with 169 wickets to her name. She went past India's Deepti with a 1-23 against Hong Kong.

Off-spinner Onnicha Kamchomphu is doing good work too. She took 3-27 in the opener against Hong Kong and reached her 150th T20I wicket. 25-year-old wicket-keeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai is a rising star and their leading run-scorer with 2806 runs to her name. Eyes will also be on Phannita Maya and Natthakan Chantham as Thailand eye a strong outing against favourites India.

When: Sunday, August 30, 8:30 PM IST

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Natthakan Chantham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Phannita Maya, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Thanrada Seesawan, Naomi Hamilton.