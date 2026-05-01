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HomeSportsCricketWoman Makes Shocking Claims Against Mohammed Shami's Brother

Woman Makes Shocking Claims Against Mohammed Shami's Brother

The woman alleged that when she pressed for clarity about their relationship, Shami's brother reportedly asked for time to think. She stated that after this, their communication gradually broke down.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:21 PM (IST)

Serious allegations have surfaced against Mohammed Kaif, the younger brother of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. A woman has accused him of misleading her with a false promise of marriage, claiming that he later distanced himself when the topic of commitment was raised.

According to the complainant, she met Kaif through a mutual acquaintance named Imran. Their initial interaction gradually developed into a friendship and continued conversations on Instagram, which eventually turned into a relationship. However, she alleges that the situation changed once marriage was discussed, after which Kaif allegedly began avoiding clear answers and eventually withdrew from the relationship.

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The woman further stated that when she sought clarity about their future, Kaif reportedly asked for time to decide, after which communication between them deteriorated. She has accused him of betrayal and of ending the relationship without proper explanation.

Mohammed Kaif is a domestic cricketer who has represented Bengal in Indian domestic cricket. A right-arm fast bowler, he has taken 43 wickets in 14 first-class matches and 12 wickets in 9 List A games, continuing a professional career similar in sporting background to his brother Mohammed Shami.

Voter List Dispute

In early January 2026, both Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif were summoned by the Election Commission for a hearing in Kolkata due to discrepancies in their electoral roll forms.

Mohammed Shami has faced separate, long-standing legal disputes with his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, including allegations of domestic violence.

Also on ABP Live | SRH Star Threatens Fan For Filming Family In Viral Video - WATCH

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 08:21 PM (IST)
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Mohammed Shami Mohammed Shami Brother
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