Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Maxim Naumov Honors Late Parents In Emotional Olympic Debut

Watch: Maxim Naumov Honors Late Parents In Emotional Olympic Debut

Naumov’s journey to the Olympics was fueled by the "Expect the Unexpected" motto his father always lived by.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

In an emotional moment that transcended sport, American figure skater Maxim Naumov stepped onto the ice at 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on February 10, carrying a legacy that was both his greatest inspiration and his heaviest burden.

Exactly one year after the tragic loss of his parents, the 24-year-old delivered a career-defining short program that served as a profound tribute to the two people who taught him how to glide.

A Performance Guided by Presence

Skating to the hauntingly beautiful "Nocturne No. 20" by Frédéric Chopin, Naumov appeared remarkably calm despite the global spotlight.

He opened with a flawless quadruple Salchow, followed by a triple Axel and a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination. Naumov's performance earned a season-best 85.65, safely qualifying him for the free skate and placing him among the world's elite.

After his final note, Naumov dropped to his knees and looked skyward.

"Kiss and Cry" Tribute

The most moving moment of the night came after the music stopped. While waiting for his scores in the "Kiss and Cry" area, Naumov held up a cherished childhood photograph of himself at age three, standing on the ice between his parents.

Watch Video

His mother and father, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were the 1994 World Pairs Champions and esteemed coaches.

Naumov's both parents were killed on January 29, 2025, in the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash near Washington, D.C., a disaster that claimed 67 lives, including dozens from the figure skating community.

"Mom and Dad, This is For You"

Before the start of his routine, a simple message flashed on the arena's Jumbotron: "Mom and Dad, this is for you."

Naumov’s journey to the Olympics was fueled by the "Expect the Unexpected" motto his father always lived by. Despite being unsure if he could ever skate again after the crash, he found his way back through the support of his teammates - including the "Quad God" Ilia Malinin, who praised Naumov’s "heartwarming bravery."

Related Video

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Takes U-Turn, Clears Way for India Clash in T20 World Cup 2026

Published at : 11 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Olympics Maxim Naumov Winter Olympics 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
World
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Cities
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
News
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Comment After Memoir Row, Breaks Silence, Shares Publisher’s Post
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
How Deleted Assam BJP Video Raises Questions On Political Messaging & Responsibility
Opinion
Embed widget