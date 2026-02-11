Watch: Maxim Naumov Honors Late Parents In Emotional Olympic Debut

In an emotional moment that transcended sport, American figure skater Maxim Naumov stepped onto the ice at 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan on February 10, carrying a legacy that was both his greatest inspiration and his heaviest burden.

Exactly one year after the tragic loss of his parents, the 24-year-old delivered a career-defining short program that served as a profound tribute to the two people who taught him how to glide.

A Performance Guided by Presence

Skating to the hauntingly beautiful "Nocturne No. 20" by Frédéric Chopin, Naumov appeared remarkably calm despite the global spotlight.

He opened with a flawless quadruple Salchow, followed by a triple Axel and a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination. Naumov's performance earned a season-best 85.65, safely qualifying him for the free skate and placing him among the world's elite.

After his final note, Naumov dropped to his knees and looked skyward.

"Kiss and Cry" Tribute

The most moving moment of the night came after the music stopped. While waiting for his scores in the "Kiss and Cry" area, Naumov held up a cherished childhood photograph of himself at age three, standing on the ice between his parents.

Maxim Naumov experienced the immeasurable loss of both parents in a plane crash that devastated the US Skating Community. One year later, he takes the lead at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a favorite photograph in-hand. pic.twitter.com/pxv47AwrXr — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 9, 2026

His mother and father, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were the 1994 World Pairs Champions and esteemed coaches.

Naumov's both parents were killed on January 29, 2025, in the American Airlines Flight 5342 crash near Washington, D.C., a disaster that claimed 67 lives, including dozens from the figure skating community.

"Mom and Dad, This is For You"

Before the start of his routine, a simple message flashed on the arena's Jumbotron: "Mom and Dad, this is for you."

Naumov’s journey to the Olympics was fueled by the "Expect the Unexpected" motto his father always lived by. Despite being unsure if he could ever skate again after the crash, he found his way back through the support of his teammates - including the "Quad God" Ilia Malinin, who praised Naumov’s "heartwarming bravery."