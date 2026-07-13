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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Wimbledon Surprise! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Share Special Yuvraj Singh Moment

WATCH: Wimbledon Surprise! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Share Special Yuvraj Singh Moment

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi spoke emotionally about meeting idol Yuvraj Singh during a memorable Wimbledon visit, while Abhishek Sharma recalled a similar experience.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 06:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian cricketers Yuvraj, Abhishek, Vaibhav attended Wimbledon men's final.
  • Teenage sensation Vaibhav met idol Yuvraj, learned valuable advice.
  • Abhishek Sharma shared similar past feelings meeting Yuvraj.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Wimbledon: India's young cricket stars traded the cricket field for Centre Court as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and former star player Yuvraj Singh attended the Wimbledon men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev. Fresh from India's challenging white-ball tour of Ireland and England, they enjoyed one of tennis' biggest occasions at the All England Club. For teenage sensation Sooryavanshi, however, the visit carried extra significance as he spoke candidly about spending time with one of his biggest cricketing heroes.

Vaibhav Shares Heartfelt Words About Yuvraj

The England tour marked an important milestone for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who made his long-awaited senior international debut for India.

During his appearance at Wimbledon, the youngster reflected on the opportunity to learn from Yuvraj Singh.

"Mere idol bhi hain to mai jab first time mila to kaafi accha laga aur kaafi baatein bhi maine ki, unhone kaafi kuch samjhaya bhi. Kaafi accha lag raha hai ki bohot kuch seekhne ko mil raha hai aur future ke liye kaafi accha rahega mere liye (He's my idol too, so when I met him for the first time, it felt really special. We had many conversations, and he explained a lot of things to me. I'm learning so much from him, and I believe it will be very helpful for my future)."

Also Check: WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Dapper Entry At Wimbledon 2026 Final

Abhishek Recalls His Own First Meeting

Abhishek Sharma, who has trained under Yuvraj Singh for several years, said he could relate to Sooryavanshi's emotions.

"I can feel what he's (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is feeling right now, because he (Yuvraj Singh) was my idol as well, so I remember when I first met him, it was kinda same feeling what he's feeling right now."

"So, obviously watching my first Wimbledon, that also finals with Yuvi paaji and Vaibhav, it's a special day for me," he added.

Although India's recent T20I tour ended without a victory, the trip still proved memorable for Sooryavanshi, whose international debut highlighted the emergence of one of Indian cricket's brightest young talents.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian cricketers attended the Wimbledon men's singles final?

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and former star player Yuvraj Singh attended the Wimbledon men's singles final. They watched the match between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev.

What was significant about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's visit to Wimbledon?

For 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the visit was significant as he met his cricketing idol, Yuvraj Singh. He spoke about learning valuable advice and feeling special.

What recent cricketing milestone did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?

The England tour marked an important milestone for 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, as he made his long-awaited senior international debut for India.

How did Abhishek Sharma feel about attending Wimbledon with Yuvraj and Vaibhav?

Abhishek Sharma described attending his first Wimbledon final with Yuvraj Singh and Vaibhav as a 'special day.' He also related to Vaibhav's emotions, as Yuvraj was his idol too.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 06:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Wimbledon Abhishek Sharma Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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