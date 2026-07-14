Will Virat Kohli Play 2027 ODI World Cup? Shubman Gill Gives Clarification

As India shifts its focus away from a challenging T20I stretch in the UK, ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill has shut down any speculation regarding the future of senior stalwart Virat Kohli.

Addressing the media on the eve of the three-match ODI opener against England at Edgbaston, Gill confirmed that not only is Virat Kohli firmly in the frame for the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa, but he is also actively advising the leadership on player scouting and squad combinations.

Masterminding 2027 Combination

With Virat Kohli having retired from the T20I format, rumors have occasionally swirled about their longevity in the 50-over arena. However, Shubman Gill's pre-match briefing painted a picture of active collaboration, showing that Virat Kohli's role extends far beyond his output with the bat.

Shubman said at the pre-match press conference, “There is absolutely no doubt about Virat Kohli's place in our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He will definitely play a very important role for us in that tournament. Having a senior player of his caliber in the team is a huge advantage.”

He further added, “In fact, just the day before yesterday, I was discussing our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup with him. We talked about team combinations, which players could be part of the squad, who might not be, and where each player would fit best within the team setup. So yes, Virat is fully prepared and motivated to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.”

This strategic planning has already seen India hand ODI debuts to fresh domestic talent like high-pace fast bowler Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey during their recent assignment against Afghanistan.

'Revive tri-series, multi-nation ODI tournaments'

With T20 leagues gaining popularity across the globe, ODI cricket has gradually lost its prominence, resulting in fewer 50-over internationals being played.

Shubman Gill, however, believes the format can regain its appeal. He has suggested that cricket boards should revive tri-series and multi-nation ODI tournaments featuring three or four teams across different countries.

“We need to bring back multi-nation series [triangular and quadrangular] where two teams travel to unfamiliar conditions. I grew up watching 50-over cricket and don’t think there’s any need to switch it to 40 overs,” Gill said.