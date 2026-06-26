Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak hinted that Sooryavanshi may have to wait, suggesting it's not ideal to change a successful combination or drop a player who is already scoring runs.
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Miss Ireland T20I? Coach's Remark Sparks Buzz
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a specialist opener, a position currently occupied by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
Will 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut today in the opening T20I against Ireland? The question has dominated discussions ahead of the series, with fans eager to see one of India's brightest young talents take the field. However, Team India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has hinted that the youngster may have to wait a little longer for his opportunity.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kotak praised Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise through the ranks and highlighted the support the team management has been providing to the teenage batter.
Also Read | Multiple Injured After Vehicle Drives Into Crowd During Mexico's FIFA World Cup Celebrations
"He is an exceptionally talented player and has earned his place through consistent performances at different levels. We've encouraged him to ask questions freely and simply enjoy his cricket. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has also given him the same message," Kotak said.
Coach Drops a Big Hint on Debut Chances
When asked whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would feature in the first T20I against Ireland, Kotak avoided making any confirmation but suggested that changing a successful combination would not be the ideal approach.
"I don't think it's fair to leave out a player who is already scoring runs just to give someone else an opportunity. Selection ultimately depends on the team management and the plans we have for the match," he said.
His comments indicate that India are unlikely to make unnecessary changes to a batting unit that has delivered consistently in recent months.
Tough Competition for a Place
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a specialist opener, a position currently occupied by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Both batters have formed a productive opening partnership, making it difficult for the youngster to walk straight into the playing XI.
While Samson could theoretically move down the order, such a change would require further adjustments, including the possibility of leaving out Ishan Kishan, who has impressed since returning to the Indian side. As a result, the team management faces a selection dilemma despite Sooryavanshi's growing reputation.
History Beckons
If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is handed his debut against Ireland, he will become the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.
Even if he misses out in the series opener, the teenager is expected to have more opportunities in the coming months, having also been included in India's squads for the England tour and the Asian Games.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut against Ireland today?
What makes it difficult for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get into the playing XI?
He is a specialist opener, a position currently held by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who form a productive partnership. The team is also hesitant to make unnecessary changes to a successful batting unit.
What record would Vaibhav Sooryavanshi break if he debuts for India?
If he debuts, he would become the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket. This would surpass Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.
How has the team management supported Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak praised his talent and encouraged him to ask questions and enjoy his cricket. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has also given him the same message.