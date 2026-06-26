Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Miss Ireland T20I? Coach's Remark Sparks Buzz

Will 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut today in the opening T20I against Ireland? The question has dominated discussions ahead of the series, with fans eager to see one of India's brightest young talents take the field. However, Team India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has hinted that the youngster may have to wait a little longer for his opportunity.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kotak praised Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise through the ranks and highlighted the support the team management has been providing to the teenage batter.

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"He is an exceptionally talented player and has earned his place through consistent performances at different levels. We've encouraged him to ask questions freely and simply enjoy his cricket. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has also given him the same message," Kotak said.

Coach Drops a Big Hint on Debut Chances

When asked whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi would feature in the first T20I against Ireland, Kotak avoided making any confirmation but suggested that changing a successful combination would not be the ideal approach.

"I don't think it's fair to leave out a player who is already scoring runs just to give someone else an opportunity. Selection ultimately depends on the team management and the plans we have for the match," he said.

His comments indicate that India are unlikely to make unnecessary changes to a batting unit that has delivered consistently in recent months.

Tough Competition for a Place

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a specialist opener, a position currently occupied by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. Both batters have formed a productive opening partnership, making it difficult for the youngster to walk straight into the playing XI.

While Samson could theoretically move down the order, such a change would require further adjustments, including the possibility of leaving out Ishan Kishan, who has impressed since returning to the Indian side. As a result, the team management faces a selection dilemma despite Sooryavanshi's growing reputation.

History Beckons

If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is handed his debut against Ireland, he will become the youngest player ever to represent India in international cricket, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

Even if he misses out in the series opener, the teenager is expected to have more opportunities in the coming months, having also been included in India's squads for the England tour and the Asian Games.