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English NewsSportsCricketWill Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be Dropped After Failing Twice vs England?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be Dropped After Failing Twice vs England?

Despite two low scores against England, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to keep his place as team management backs his explosive talent over recalled Sanju Samson.

Written By : ABP Live Sports, ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's two low scores spark team selection debate.
  • Team management backs Vaibhav, unlikely to drop the youngster.
  • Sanju Samson awaits top-order chance, potentially middle-order recall.
  • India suffered a massive 125-run defeat against England.

The cricketing world is buzzing with questions surrounding 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After being dismissed cheaply for the second consecutive time against England, debate has intensified regarding his spot in the playing XI.

Fans and experts alike are now wondering if team management will drop the youngster and recall the experienced Sanju Samson to the opening slot for the upcoming match.

Challenging Start to International Arena

Indian cricket fans were eagerly anticipating Vaibhav’s debut, but the transition to senior international cricket has proven tough. In his first outing, he was dismissed for just 14 runs. Hoping to bounce back in the third T20 match played in Nottingham, Vaibhav's stay at the crease was short-lived once again.

He managed only 13 runs off 5 balls before walking back to the pavilion. Despite his quick exit, he gave a glimpse of his immense potential by smashing two spectacular sixes. Because Vaibhav was drafted into the playing XI in place of Sanju Samson, his back-to-back failures have triggered a debate over whether his debut was rushed.

Team Management to Stick with Prodigy

Despite India’s poor run under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer which includes a 2-0 series loss against Ireland where Vaibhav did not play the youngster is unlikely to be dropped. The team management seems determined to give Vaibhav a long rope to prove his mettle. This means Sanju Samson will have to wait a bit longer for his turn at the top order.

However, there is a possibility that Samson could be accommodated in the middle order to replace Tilak Varma, who has also been struggling for form. While Vaibhav’s scores have been low, his brief stays at the crease have successfully showcased his destructive batting style, leaving opposing bowlers noticeably unsettled.

India Suffers a Heavy Defeat in the Third T20

The individual struggles mirrored a wider team collapse in the third T20, where India suffered a massive 125-run defeat against England. Powered by a brilliant half-century from opening batsman Phil Salt, England posted a formidable total of 201 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 over quota.

In response, the Indian batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards under intense pressure. The entire team was bundled out for a mere 76 runs in just 11.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in his recent international matches?

Vaibhav scored 14 runs in his debut and 13 runs (off 5 balls) in the third T20 against England. These are his second consecutive low scores, though he did hit two sixes.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be dropped from the playing XI after his recent struggles?

No, the team management is unlikely to drop Vaibhav. They are determined to give the young prodigy a long rope to prove his mettle.

What is Sanju Samson's potential role in the upcoming matches?

Sanju Samson will not open but might be accommodated in the middle order. He could potentially replace Tilak Varma, who has also been struggling for form.

What was the outcome of the third T20 match between India and England?

India suffered a massive 125-run defeat against England in the third T20. England posted 201/7, while India was bundled out for a mere 76 runs.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20i Series SANJU SAMSON IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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