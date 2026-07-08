Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Be Dropped After Failing Twice vs England?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's two low scores spark team selection debate.

Team management backs Vaibhav, unlikely to drop the youngster.

Sanju Samson awaits top-order chance, potentially middle-order recall.

India suffered a massive 125-run defeat against England.

The cricketing world is buzzing with questions surrounding 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After being dismissed cheaply for the second consecutive time against England, debate has intensified regarding his spot in the playing XI.

Fans and experts alike are now wondering if team management will drop the youngster and recall the experienced Sanju Samson to the opening slot for the upcoming match.

Challenging Start to International Arena

Indian cricket fans were eagerly anticipating Vaibhav’s debut, but the transition to senior international cricket has proven tough. In his first outing, he was dismissed for just 14 runs. Hoping to bounce back in the third T20 match played in Nottingham, Vaibhav's stay at the crease was short-lived once again.

He managed only 13 runs off 5 balls before walking back to the pavilion. Despite his quick exit, he gave a glimpse of his immense potential by smashing two spectacular sixes. Because Vaibhav was drafted into the playing XI in place of Sanju Samson, his back-to-back failures have triggered a debate over whether his debut was rushed.

Team Management to Stick with Prodigy

Despite India’s poor run under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer which includes a 2-0 series loss against Ireland where Vaibhav did not play the youngster is unlikely to be dropped. The team management seems determined to give Vaibhav a long rope to prove his mettle. This means Sanju Samson will have to wait a bit longer for his turn at the top order.

However, there is a possibility that Samson could be accommodated in the middle order to replace Tilak Varma, who has also been struggling for form. While Vaibhav’s scores have been low, his brief stays at the crease have successfully showcased his destructive batting style, leaving opposing bowlers noticeably unsettled.

India Suffers a Heavy Defeat in the Third T20

The individual struggles mirrored a wider team collapse in the third T20, where India suffered a massive 125-run defeat against England. Powered by a brilliant half-century from opening batsman Phil Salt, England posted a formidable total of 201 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 over quota.

In response, the Indian batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards under intense pressure. The entire team was bundled out for a mere 76 runs in just 11.4 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory for the hosts.