Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Miss 2027 ODI World Cup? BCCI Gives Clear Answer

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain key figures in India's ODI setup, with their performances keeping hopes alive of seeing the two senior batters feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Although questions had emerged over their participation in the tournament, their recent form has strengthened the case for their continued involvement.

BCCI president Mithun Manhas has now shared his views on the duo's World Cup prospects, explaining what should determine their selection.

What Did Mithun Manhas Say About Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli?

Speaking to Sportstar, Manhas stressed that fitness and on-field performances should be the primary factors in selection, rather than a player's age. However, he clarified that the final decision rests with the selectors and coaching staff.

“As far as BCCI is concerned, I am not in a position to comment on this because everything depends on the selectors and the coach. In my view, selection should be based on fitness and performance, not age. If a player is fit to play and you see him performing for the country, then there shouldn't be an issue,” Manhas said.

His comments indicate that age alone should not rule out experienced players from contention. However, he did not confirm whether Rohit and Kohli would be part of India's squad for 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill Could Benefit From Experienced Players

Manhas also highlighted the importance of senior cricketers in supporting Shubman Gill's leadership as India prepare for the next ODI World Cup. He believes experienced players such as Rohit, Kohli and Hardik Pandya can help the captain manage high-pressure situations.

The BCCI president also pointed to Jasprit Bumrah's importance in leading the bowling attack, emphasising that leadership responsibilities can be shared among experienced members of the squad.

“Having experienced players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma in the team will be beneficial for Gill. Then there are players like Jasprit Bumrah who can spearhead the bowling attack,” Manhas said.

He added that sharing responsibilities among senior players would help distribute the workload and strengthen the team's overall leadership structure.

Mithun Manhas Praises India's Bench Strength

Manhas also expressed confidence in India's reserve strength, highlighting the importance of having capable replacements available when injuries affect player availability.

He noted that experienced Indian cricketers have repeatedly delivered under pressure, making a combination of established stars and emerging talent valuable for the team.

“They have faced pressure and performed well in difficult situations on numerous occasions. That is why this is a good combination. With tournaments taking place continuously, players are prone to injuries; having strong bench strength will help us tackle all such challenges. Competition itself motivates players to perform better,” he said.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup approaching, India's selection plans will remain under scrutiny. Manhas's comments make the board's stated position clear: fitness and performance should take priority over age, while the final call on Rohit and Kohli's participation will rest with the selectors and coaching staff.