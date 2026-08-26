Former Australia Batsman Takes Legal Action Against School Over First Head Injury

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Will Pucovski reportedly sued school over 2014 concussion incident.

Allegations claim school failed to properly manage head injury.

This first concussion began a string of 13 documented incidents.

Will Pucovski Sues School: Former Australia Test batter Will Pucovski has reportedly launched legal proceedings against Melbourne private school Brighton Grammar, alleging that the institution failed to properly respond to the first significant concussion he suffered as a teenager. According to The Age and other Australian media reports, Pucovski's lawyers have filed a statement of claim concerning a head injury sustained during a football training session at the school in 2014.

The case centres on the handling of the incident and the care Pucovski allegedly received after being knocked unconscious during training.

Pucovski’s First Concussion Kicked-Off Long Battle

Pucovski was reportedly rendered unconscious during the training session but returned within minutes of the incident. He subsequently missed several months of school following the injury.

The concussion would later become the first documented episode in a lengthy history of head injuries.

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Pucovski suffered 13 documented concussions during his sporting career, with repeated setbacks eventually having a major impact on his professional cricket journey.

The former batsman retired from professional cricket in April last year at just 27, bringing an end to a career that had been repeatedly disrupted by injuries.

His legal action now focuses on the circumstances surrounding the first concussion and whether Brighton Grammar met its duty of care towards him at the time.

One-Test Australia Career Cut Short By Injuries

Despite his struggles with injuries, Will Pucovski reached the highest level of Australian cricket.

He earned his only Test cap against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021. Opening the innings, Pucovski made an impressive 62 in Australia's first innings and appeared to have announced himself on the international stage.

However, his Test debut was also affected by injury. Pucovski hurt his shoulder while fielding during the match and was subsequently ruled out of the series decider at the Gabba.

That Sydney Test ultimately remained his only appearance for Australia.

Pucovski continued playing domestic cricket, including for Victoria, but persistent concussion-related issues prevented him from building the career many expected after his breakthrough.

His final professional appearance came for Victoria in 2024, before he eventually announced his retirement in 2025.