Asia Cup 2025: Will PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Hand Over The Trophy If India Wins?

Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan takes place today, Sunday, September 28.

If India wins, the trophy will be presented by Mohsin Naqvi, who serves as both Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President.

Given that Team India has not shaken hands with Pakistani players during this tournament, questions have arisen about whether they will accept the trophy from him.

BCCI’s stance on Ind-Pak final

During the league stage of the Asia Cup 2025, Indian players refrained from shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts, following directives from the government and BCCI.

Mohsin Naqvi publicly criticized India’s actions and even filed a complaint with the ICC over Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav’s refusal to shake hands, calling for sanctions and removal from the final.

Media reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may issue instructions to Team India regarding the trophy presentation, potentially leading to the team declining to accept it from Naqvi. While he will attend the final primarily as ACC President, his prior comments have been strongly critical of India, adding another layer of tension to the historic clash.

Ind vs Pak Rivalry

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clashes have been marred by off-field controversies, making headlines beyond cricket.

The tension began when Indian players refused to shake hands with Pakistan after their league-stage victory, following directives from the government and BCCI.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, also ACC President, criticized the Indian team and filed a complaint with the ICC, demanding action against captain Suryakumar Yadav. The situation escalated with boycotted press conferences, aggressive on-field gestures, and heated exchanges between players in the Super Four stage.

As the two teams meet in the historic Asia Cup final on September 28, questions loom over whether India will accept the trophy from Naqvi. This rivalry has now become as much about politics and pride as it is about cricket.