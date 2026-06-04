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HomeSportsCricket4,204 Wickets, 185,742 Balls: Legendary Bowler Who Stunned Cricket World

4,204 Wickets, 185,742 Balls: Legendary Bowler Who Stunned Cricket World

Playing between 1898 and 1930, the legendary bowler claimed an astonishing 4,204 wickets in 1,110 matches. He bowled 185,742 deliveries and maintained an impressive average of 16.72.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)

When the conversation turns to cricket, batting feats and run-scoring records often dominate the spotlight. However, bowling remains the backbone of the sport, and first-class cricket has witnessed some extraordinary bowlers whose records still stand unmatched even after decades.

Wilfred Rhodes holds the distinction of being the most successful bowler in first-class cricket history.

Playing between 1898 and 1930, he claimed an astonishing 4,204 wickets in 1,110 matches. He bowled 185,742 deliveries and maintained an impressive average of 16.72. Despite the passage of nearly nine decades, no bowler has come close to breaking this monumental record.

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A.P. Freeman occupies second place on the list, having taken 3,776 wickets in 592 matches. Known for his remarkable consistency, Freeman also achieved the rare feat of taking 10 wickets in a single innings, highlighting his match-winning ability.

In third place is C.W.L. Parker, who finished his career with 3,278 wickets in 635 matches. His spin bowling often proved decisive, and he was known for turning matches in his team’s favor with crucial breakthroughs.

J.T. Hearne ranks fourth with 3,061 wickets from 639 matches. With a bowling average of 17.75, he was not only a prolific wicket-taker but also highly economical, making him a dependable force for his side.

Completing the top five is T.W.J. Goddard, who took 2,979 wickets in 593 matches. A consistent performer of his era, Goddard built a reputation as one of the most reliable bowlers in first-class cricket.

These legends represent an era when endurance, discipline, and skill defined success in cricket. Bowling long spells across countless matches, they created records that continue to inspire awe.

Even as modern cricket has evolved into a faster, more aggressive format, the legacy of these bowlers remains intact. In particular, Wilfred Rhodes’ record of 4,204 wickets still stands as an unbroken milestone - one that has endured for nearly a century and continues to define greatness in the art of bowling.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considered the most successful bowler in first-class cricket history?

Wilfred Rhodes holds this distinction, having claimed an astonishing 4,204 wickets. He played between 1898 and 1930.

How long has Wilfred Rhodes' wicket record remained unbroken?

Wilfred Rhodes' record of 4,204 wickets has stood for nearly nine decades. It continues to be an unbroken milestone in first-class cricket.

Who is the second-highest wicket-taker in first-class cricket?

A.P. Freeman occupies second place, having taken 3,776 wickets in 592 matches. He was known for his remarkable consistency.

What was Wilfred Rhodes' bowling average?

Wilfred Rhodes maintained an impressive bowling average of 16.72. He also bowled 185,742 deliveries during his career.

Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Records Wilfred Rhodes
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