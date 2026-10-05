WATCH: Wild Bouncer Flies Over Batsman, Wicketkeeper Before Clearing The Boundary Rope

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An unusual delivery went for runs at Canada Super 60.

Umpire called wide and four byes, totaling five runs.

Ball reaching boundary without contact results in different scoring.

Canada Super 60: A cricket delivery that appeared destined to become an unlikely six instead produced one of the strangest scoring sequences at the Canada Super 60 in Vancouver. USA pacer Ali Khan was responsible for the unusual moment at BC Place when his short ball to Kieron Pollard sailed high over the experienced batter. The delivery continued beyond the wicketkeeper before eventually clearing the boundary. For a moment, the trajectory of the ball created plenty of intrigue.

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Ball Flies Over The Rope, But No Six Given

With the ball disappearing over the boundary without Pollard getting anywhere near it, spectators could easily have assumed that the batting side had somehow collected six runs.

The laws of the game, however, meant the outcome was very different.

Since the ball never made contact with Pollard’s bat, it could not be recorded as a conventional six.

Instead, the umpire called the delivery a wide.

The ball’s journey beyond the wicketkeeper then added another four runs to the total as byes, resulting in five runs being awarded from a single delivery.

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That made the sequence particularly unusual: Pollard did not touch the ball, yet his side ended up with the same number of runs that would ordinarily come from a boundary hit plus an additional run.

Short Boundary Adds To The Chaos

The dimensions of the venue played a role in making the incident even more eye-catching.

The ball had enough height to clear both Pollard and the wicketkeeper before travelling beyond the playing area.

The moment left those watching inside BC Place stadium trying to make sense of what they had just witnessed.

While a ball sailing over the boundary usually means an immediate six in cricket, this incident provided a reminder that how the ball reaches the boundary matters.

Since Pollard never connected with Khan’s delivery, the runs were instead split between the wide and byes.