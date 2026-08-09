Wife Makes Explosive Allegations Against World Champion, Calls For Captaincy Removal

Australian women's cricket team vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has found herself at the centre of controversy following allegations made by her estranged wife, Monica Wright. The issue concerns Gardner's alleged relationship with fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll, with Wright also questioning Cricket Australia's handling of the matter.

Wright has raised concerns about the alleged relationship involving a senior player and a younger teammate, arguing that any potential imbalance in authority or influence should be examined by the governing body. She has also stressed that players holding leadership positions carry additional responsibilities and are expected to maintain high standards of professional conduct.

It is important to note that Wright's allegations have not been independently verified, and Gardner has not publicly provided a detailed response to the claims.

Wright calls for Gardner's removal as vice-captain

Wright has urged Cricket Australia to remove Gardner from her vice-captaincy role, arguing that senior members of a team have an important influence on the culture and environment within the dressing room.

According to Wright, leadership positions come with responsibilities beyond tactical decisions, with captains and vice-captains also expected to set an example for their teammates.

Cricket Australia has so far treated the matter as a private issue. The board has pointed to its Respect at Work policy, stating that its workplace-related relationship guidelines apply to such situations and that procedures are available to address any potential conflicts of interest.

Gardner and Wright's relationship

Gardner and Wright got married in April 2026, but their relationship later came under strain, leading to the couple living separately.

Their relationship had already attracted attention during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, when Gardner received support from members of the Australian cricket community, including her WBBL franchise, the Sydney Sixers.

Wright's latest claims have once again brought Gardner's personal life into the public spotlight. The controversy has also prompted questions over whether the allegations could have any implications for Gardner's position within the Australian women's team's leadership group.