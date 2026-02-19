WI vs Italy Live: Streaming, TV Channels, And Start Time Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWI vs Italy Live: Streaming, TV Channels, And Start Time Details

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

West Indies vs Italy Live Streaming in India: Unbeaten West Indies aim to maintain their perfect streak as they face tournament debutants Italy in their final Group C fixture at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Having already secured a Super 8 berth, the two-time champions may use this game to fine-tune their power-hitting lineup.

Italy, despite being eliminated, have been the tournament's "surprise package," highlighted by a historic 10-wicket win over Nepal and a spirited fight against England. While the Windies are overwhelming favorites, Italy looks to sign off with a statement performance against the group leaders.

West Indies vs Italy Live Streaming in India, T20 World Cup 2026

When is West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match taking place?

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match is being held today, Thursday, February 19, 2026.

What time does West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match start in India?

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match began at 11:00 AM IST. The toss took place at 10:30 AM IST, with Italy winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

Where is the venue for West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match Group C fixture?

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match is being played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

Which TV channels are broadcasting West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match live in India?

In India, you can catch the live telecast of West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Select 1).

Where can I live stream West Indies vs Italy match online?

West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match is available for live streaming exclusively on JioHotstar app and website for fans in India.

How can I watch the match in Italy or the Caribbean?

In Italy: West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Italia.

West Indies: Fans can tune in to ESPN to watch West Indies in action.

Global: In regions without a local broadcaster, the match may be available for free on ICC.tv.

What is the tournament situation for both teams?

West Indies have already qualified for the Super 8s with a perfect 3-0 record. For Italy, this is their final game of their debut World Cup campaign, as they are out of contention for the next round following two losses and one historic win against Nepal.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the West Indies vs Italy T20 World Cup match?

The match is being held today, Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

What time does the match start in India?

The match began at 11:00 AM IST, with the toss at 10:30 AM IST. Italy won the toss and elected to bowl.

How can I watch the West Indies vs Italy match in India?

You can watch the live telecast on Star Sports Network. For live streaming, tune into the JioHotstar app and website.

What is the tournament status for West Indies and Italy?

West Indies have already qualified for the Super 8s. This is Italy's final match, as they are eliminated from contention.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup LIVE T20 World Cup 2026 West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming West Indies Vs Italy Live
