Why Shubman Gill Isn't Playing RR vs GT IPL 2026 Match? Rashid Khan Shares Update

In a big setback for Gujarat Titans (GT) during their IPL 2026 campaign, regular captain and star opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the high-profile match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, April 4, 2026. The news sent shockwaves through the home crowd in Ahmedabad as the team sheet revealed a new leadership structure and a much-anticipated debut.

Reason Behind Shubman's Absence

The mystery surrounding Shubman Gill’s absence was cleared during the toss when superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan walked out as the stand-in captain. Addressing the broadcasters and fans, Rashid confirmed that a sudden physical setback had forced the management's hand.

"We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon," Rashid Khan revealed at the toss.

The severity of Shubman's spasm was not detailed, Rashid’s optimism suggests that the injury is likely a minor one, and the decision to bench Gill was a precautionary measure to ensure the prolific batter is available for the business end of IPL 2026 tournament.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma.

The absence of Shubman Gill - who top-scored with 39 in the previous game - places additional pressure on Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler to anchor the innings. As Gujarat Titans aim for their first win of the 2026 season, all eyes will be on how the "Rashid-led" unit adapts to the challenge of facing a red-hot Rajasthan Royals side.

Big Night for Kumar Kushagra

With captain Shubman unavailable, Gujarat Titans handed a debut to Jharkhand's batting sensation Kumar Kushagra. The 21-year-old, who had been knocking on the doors of the playing XI after a phenomenal domestic season, was finally drafted into the top order.