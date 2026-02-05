Why India Must Travel To Colombo For Feb 15 Match Despite Pakistan's Boycott

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The most anticipated fixture of T20 World Cup 2026 is currently mired in diplomatic tension. With Pakistan government instructing its team to boycott the February 15th showdown in Colombo, the cricketing world has turned its attention to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) regulation manual.

Despite the uncertainty, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made its stance clear: Team India will be at the stadium, ready to play.

BCCI Endorses ICC Integrity

Breaking the board's silence, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recently told ANI that India remains in total alignment with the ICC regarding tournament integrity.

By choosing not to engage in public speculation, the BCCI is ensuring that India stays on the right side of the participation agreement. The message is simple: the tournament must go on, and the rules apply to everyone equally.

The Logistics of a Walkover

For a team to be awarded a "walkover" and the accompanying two points, they must fulfill all match-day obligations. Sources indicate that the Indian squad will follow a standard routine:

The Arrival: The team will travel to Sri Lanka and reside in Colombo as planned.

The Preparation: All scheduled training sessions and the mandatory pre-match press conference will proceed.

The Final Step: On February 15, the Indian captain will report to the SSC Colombo Ground.

Under ICC Playing Conditions, if one captain is present for the toss and the other is not, the match referee will award a forfeit. This ensures India gains the points while Pakistan faces the competitive and financial fallout of a no-show.

A Warning to the Defaulting Side

The ICC has cautioned that "selective participation," choosing which opponents to play and which to skip, is a violation of the spirit of a world event. Such a move doesn't just impact the points table; it threatens a nation’s standing in the global cricket ecosystem.

For India, appearing in Colombo is a matter of professional duty and legal necessity to protect the interests of fans and broadcasters alike.